Lord Huron add 2nd Pier 17 show in NYC; both shows on BV presale (password here)

Lord Huron kick off a fall tour supporting their new album, Long Lost, in September, including an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 16. They've now added a second night at the same venue, on September 17. Tickets to both nights are on BrooklynVegan Presale today (5/6) from 10 AM-10 PM ET. Use the password BrooklynVegan.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday (5/7) at 10 AM. Head here to see all dates.

Allison Ponthier opens Lord Huron's 2021 tour, and you can hear her duet with Ben Schneider in their latest single, "I Lied," below.