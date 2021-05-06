Lord Huron add 2nd Pier 17 show in NYC; both shows on BV presale (password here)

photo by Toby Tenenbaum

Lord Huron kick off a fall tour supporting their new album, Long Lost, in September, including an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 16. They've now added a second night at the same venue, on September 17. Tickets to both nights are on BrooklynVegan Presale today (5/6) from 10 AM-10 PM ET. Use the password BrooklynVegan.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday (5/7) at 10 AM. Head here to see all dates.

Allison Ponthier opens Lord Huron's 2021 tour, and you can hear her duet with Ben Schneider in their latest single, "I Lied," below.

Filed Under: Lord Huron, tickets on sale
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top