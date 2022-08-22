Lord Huron and First Aid Kit played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, video, setlists)

Lord Huron and First Aid Kit played Forest Hills Stadium Friday night (8/19), continuing their US tour supporting last year's Long Lost. The show marked Lord Huron's largest headlining crowd in NYC to date, and the open-air setting of Forest Hills Stadium was a fantastic fit for the folk double-bill. Lord Huron played five songs from Long Lost, including "I Lied," Ben Schneider's duet with Allison Ponthier, which he brought her out for; the rest of the set drew from throughout their discography.

First Aid Kit played a short and sweet 10-song set to open the night, which included their cover of Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer." The Swedish duo have an album on the way--Palomino comes out November 4 via Columbia. They've already released singles "Out of My Head" and "Angel," both of which were included in their set Friday.

See pictures from the whole night at Forest Hills Stadium by Toby Tenenbaum, along with Lord Huron and First Aid Kit's setlists, and fan-taken video from their sets, below.

Lord Huron and First Aid Kit's tour together wrapped up on Sunday night (8/21) at Columbia, MD's Merriweather Post Pavilion. Lord Huron will play Beach Road Weekend on Martha's Vineyard this coming weekend. First Aid Kit will go on a headlining run in the UK later this year with support from Lola Kirke. All dates below.

SETLIST: FIRST AID KIT @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM, 8/19/2022 (via)

It's a Shame

Angel

The Boys of Summer (Don Henley cover)

Rebel Heart

The Lion's Roar

Wolf

Out of My Head

Emmylou

Fireworks

My Silver Lining

SETLIST: LORD HURON @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM, 8/19/2022 (via)

Not Dead Yet

Fool for Love

Hurricane (Johnnie's Theme)

Dead Man's Hand

Mine Forever

Ancient Names, Pt. I

The Ghost on the Shore

Wait by the River

Secret of Life

When the Night Is Over

Love Me Like You Used To

The World Ender

Ancient Names, Pt. II

Time's Blur (Interlude)

I Lied (with Allison Ponthier)

La Belle Fleur Sauvage

Meet Me in the Woods

Encore:

Setting Sun

Ends of the Earth

The Night We Met

First Aid Kit UK tour

11/28 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

11/30 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

12/02 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange

12/03 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

12/05 Liverpool, UK Eventim Olympia

12/06 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

12/08 London, UK Eventim Apollo