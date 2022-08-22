Lord Huron and First Aid Kit played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, video, setlists)
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit played Forest Hills Stadium Friday night (8/19), continuing their US tour supporting last year's Long Lost. The show marked Lord Huron's largest headlining crowd in NYC to date, and the open-air setting of Forest Hills Stadium was a fantastic fit for the folk double-bill. Lord Huron played five songs from Long Lost, including "I Lied," Ben Schneider's duet with Allison Ponthier, which he brought her out for; the rest of the set drew from throughout their discography.
First Aid Kit played a short and sweet 10-song set to open the night, which included their cover of Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer." The Swedish duo have an album on the way--Palomino comes out November 4 via Columbia. They've already released singles "Out of My Head" and "Angel," both of which were included in their set Friday.
See pictures from the whole night at Forest Hills Stadium by Toby Tenenbaum, along with Lord Huron and First Aid Kit's setlists, and fan-taken video from their sets, below.
Lord Huron and First Aid Kit's tour together wrapped up on Sunday night (8/21) at Columbia, MD's Merriweather Post Pavilion. Lord Huron will play Beach Road Weekend on Martha's Vineyard this coming weekend. First Aid Kit will go on a headlining run in the UK later this year with support from Lola Kirke. All dates below.
SETLIST: FIRST AID KIT @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM, 8/19/2022 (via)
It's a Shame
Angel
The Boys of Summer (Don Henley cover)
Rebel Heart
The Lion's Roar
Wolf
Out of My Head
Emmylou
Fireworks
My Silver Lining
SETLIST: LORD HURON @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM, 8/19/2022 (via)
Not Dead Yet
Fool for Love
Hurricane (Johnnie's Theme)
Dead Man's Hand
Mine Forever
Ancient Names, Pt. I
The Ghost on the Shore
Wait by the River
Secret of Life
When the Night Is Over
Love Me Like You Used To
The World Ender
Ancient Names, Pt. II
Time's Blur (Interlude)
I Lied (with Allison Ponthier)
La Belle Fleur Sauvage
Meet Me in the Woods
Encore:
Setting Sun
Ends of the Earth
The Night We Met
First Aid Kit UK tour
11/28 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy
11/30 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo
12/02 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange
12/03 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
12/05 Liverpool, UK Eventim Olympia
12/06 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena
12/08 London, UK Eventim Apollo