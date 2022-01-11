Lord Huron announce 2022 tour w/ First Aid Kit

Lord Huron released a very good new album, Long Lost, last year, and they've announced a new round of shows supporting it. They play My Morning Jacket's Mexico concert vacation, One Big Holiday, in March, followed by BeachLife Festival in May, with new headlining dates beginning later in the month. The dates run through August and include a run of shows that month with First Aid Kit as support. See all dates below.

There's an NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on August 19, one of the dates with First Aid Kit. Tickets to that, and all shows, go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday (1/12) at 10 AM local (use the password LONGLOST).

LORD HURON: 2022 TOUR

Mar 2, 2022 - Mar 5, 2022 One Big Holiday Festival Cancún, Mexico

May 15, 2022 BeachLife Festival Redondo Beach, CA

May 17, 2022 The Amp at Craig Ranch Las Vegas, NV

May 19, 2022 Keller Auditorium Portland, OR

May 25, 2022 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA

May 27, 2022 Marymoor Park Redmond, WA

May 30, 2022 Sandy Amphitheatre Sandy, UT

Jun 1, 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Jun 2, 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Jun 3, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Jun 7, 2022 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH

Jun 8, 2022 Stage AE Outdoors Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 12, 2022 WonderRoad Festival Indianapolis, IN

Jun 14, 2022 KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH

Jun 15, 2022 Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA

Jun 17, 2022 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

Jun 18, 2022 Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC

Jun 19, 2022 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

Aug 5, 2022 Orpheum Vancouver, BC

Aug 8, 2022 South Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, Canada

Aug 9, 2022 Coors Event Centre Saskatoon, Canada

Aug 11, 2022 Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB

Aug 12, 2022 Surly Brewing Festival Field Minneapolis, MN

Aug 13, 2022 Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI

Aug 15, 2022 Venue TBA Chicago, IL *

Aug 16, 2022 The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Detroit, MI *

Aug 17, 2022 Venue TBA Toronto, Canada *

Aug 19, 2022 Forest Hills Stadium New York, NY *

Aug 20, 2022 Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park Harrisburg, PA *

Aug 21, 2022 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD *

Aug 26, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 Beach Road Weekend Tisbury, MA

* - w/ First Aid Kit