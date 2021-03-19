Lord Huron announce new album ‘Long Lost,’ share new song “Mine Forever”

Lord Huron have been busy with their Alive From Whispering Pines livestream series (which just held its second-to-last edition last night and wraps up on April 15), and last month they returned with their first new song since 2018's excellent Vide Noir, "Not Dead Yet." Today, they've released a second new single, "Mine Forever," and also announced a new album.

The new album is called Long Lost and it arrives May 21 via the band's own Whispering Pine Studios Inc. label and Republic Records (pre-order). "Mine Forever" comes with an Anthony Wilson-directed video that follows the same nostalgic television vibe as the "Not Dead Yet" video (and also continues the blurred-out faces theme that's in both videos and on the new album artwork), but it shows off a different side of their sound. "Not Dead Yet" had kind of a glammy Americana vibe, while "Mine Forever" is a little more sweeping and atmospheric. It sounds unmistakably like Lord Huron, and you can check it out for yourself below.