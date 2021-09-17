Lord Huron played The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Allison Ponthier (pics, video, setlist)
Lord Huron are currently on tour supporting their new album Long Lost, and last night (9/16) they played their first of two shows at NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17. The outdoor rooftop venue was the perfect backdrop for Lord Huron, and their 23-song set included a good chunk of the new album, as well as plenty of older faves, and they brought out opener Allison Ponthier to sing her duet on "I Lied" from the new album. Video of that moment is below.
Lord Huron and Allison play Pier 17 again tonight, September 17 (tickets), and Lord Huron play Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival on Saturday (9/18).
Pictures of the 9/16 show by Toby Tenenbaum continue below...
Lord Huron @ Pier 17 - 9/16/21 Setlist (via)
The Moon Doesn’t Mind
Mine Forever
Meet Me in the Woods
Dead Man's Hand
Long Lost
Ancient Names, Pt. I
The Ghost on the Shore
She Lit a Fire
Wait by the River
Secret of Life
When the Night Is Over
Love Me Like You Used To
The World Ender
Ancient Names, Pt. II
I Lied
La Belle Fleur Sauvage
Fool for Love
Where Did the Time Go
Not Dead Yet
Encore:
Never Ever
Ends of the Earth
The Night We Met
The Stranger