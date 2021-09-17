Lord Huron played The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Allison Ponthier (pics, video, setlist)

Lord Huron are currently on tour supporting their new album Long Lost, and last night (9/16) they played their first of two shows at NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17. The outdoor rooftop venue was the perfect backdrop for Lord Huron, and their 23-song set included a good chunk of the new album, as well as plenty of older faves, and they brought out opener Allison Ponthier to sing her duet on "I Lied" from the new album. Video of that moment is below.

Lord Huron and Allison play Pier 17 again tonight, September 17 (tickets), and Lord Huron play Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival on Saturday (9/18).

Pictures of the 9/16 show by Toby Tenenbaum continue below...

Lord Huron @ Pier 17 - 9/16/21 Setlist (via)

The Moon Doesn’t Mind

Mine Forever

Meet Me in the Woods

Dead Man's Hand

Long Lost

Ancient Names, Pt. I

The Ghost on the Shore

She Lit a Fire

Wait by the River

Secret of Life

When the Night Is Over

Love Me Like You Used To

The World Ender

Ancient Names, Pt. II

I Lied

La Belle Fleur Sauvage

Fool for Love

Where Did the Time Go

Not Dead Yet

Encore:

Never Ever

Ends of the Earth

The Night We Met

The Stranger