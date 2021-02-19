Lord Huron release first new single in 3 years, “Not Dead Yet”

Lord Huron have finally released their first new song since 2018's Vide Noir, which was their best album yet. Like that album, the new song is slightly psychedelic indie heartland rock, and there's maybe just a little Bowie/T. Rex glam in the mix too. It's the kind of song that reminds you what you loved about the previous album but also pushes forward, and it's got us excited to hear more. Watch the video below.

Lord Huron also continued their livestream series Alive From Whispering Pines last night (2/18) and they've got two more coming up on March 18 and April 15 (tickets). You can watch a couple archived videos from the first stream in the series (January 7) below. Lord Huron will also perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (2/23).