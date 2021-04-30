Lord Huron share “I Lied,” announce fall tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC)

Lord Huron have shared "I Lied," the fourth single off their upcoming album Long Lost (out 5/21). This one's with a gorgeous '60s-style country ballad that finds Ben Schneider duetting with Texas singer/songwriter Allison Ponthier. Listen and watch the video below.

The band also announced a fall tour supporting the album, kicking off on September 9 in Philadelphia and hitting Raleigh, Baltimore, Boston, NYC, Asbury Park, Redwmond WA, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, and more. Allison Ponthier opens most dates.

The NYC show happens at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 16. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/7) at 10 AM, with a BrooklynVegan Presale beginning on Thursday (5/6) at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password.

The LA show happens at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on September 29 (tickets), and their Asbury Park, NJ stop happens on September 18 at Sea.Hear.Now Festival. See all dates below.

LORD HURON: 2021-2022 TOUR

September 9th Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at Mann Center*

September 12th Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre*

September 13th Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion*

September 14th Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion*

September 16th New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17*

September 18th Ashbury Park, NJ Sea Hear Now Festival

September 24th Portland, OR McMenamins Edgefield*

September 25th Redmond, WA King County’s Marymoor Park*

September 26th Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater*

September 28th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*

September 29th Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

October 25th Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

October 27th San Diego, CA CalCoast Open Air Theatre

*w/Allison Ponthier Opening