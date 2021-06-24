Lorde adds more ‘Solar Power’ tour dates, talks “playful” album cover

Lorde recently announced a 2022 world tour supporting her new album, Solar Power, which is due out on August 20. Tickets went on pre-sale today, and if you missed out (we hear they went fast) she's added additional dates, including a new NYC show at the same venue as the first, Radio City Music Hall on April 19. Tickets to the new date go on presale today (6/25) at 2 PM ET (use the code SOCIAL), and both dates go on general sale Friday, 6/25 at 10 AM ET.

Also added are additional dates in Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. See Lorde's updated dates below.

Meanwhile, appearing on Smallzy’s Surgery show on Australia's Nova FM, Lorde spoke more about her new album, and its very striking cover image. "I had been told that, you know, it was my butt and people might feel a way about that," she said. "But the photo felt so like joyful and playful and kind of free to me, I feel like the kind of sexiness almost didn’t kind of compute for me. I just thought I looked so happy jumping over the camera like that."

Speaking about the album, she said, "I really think it’s such a good record. I feel so proud of it so I’m keen to get out there. The sound is sort of ’60s/’70s folk with early 2000s bubblegum pop. It’s a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics – Fleetwood Mac. It’s quite a buzzy mix."

LORDE: 2022 TOUR

Feb 26, 2022 Electric Avenue Festival Christchurch, New Zealand

Feb 27, 2022 Neudorf Vineyards Upper Moutere, New Zealand

Mar 1, 2022 Days Bay Wellington, New Zealand

Mar 2, 2022 Black Barn Vineyards Havelock North, New Zealand

Mar 4, 2022 Bowl of Brooklands New Plymouth, New Zealand

Mar 5, 2022 Outerfields Auckland, New Zealand

Mar 10, 2022 Riverstage Brisbane, Australia

Mar 12, 2022 SMMB Melbourne, Australia

Mar 15, 2022 Aware Super Theatre Sydney, Australia

Mar 19, 2022 Belvoir Amphitheater

Apr 3, 2022 Opry House Nashville, TN

Apr 5, 2022 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI

Apr 7, 2022 Salle Willfrid Pelletier Montreal, Canada

Apr 8, 2022 Meridian Hall Toronto, Canada

Apr 9, 2022 Meridian Hall Toronto, Canada

Apr 12, 2022 Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA

Apr 13, 2022 Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA

Apr 15, 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

Apr 16, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

Apr 18, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Apr 19, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Apr 20, 2022 The Met Philadelphia, PA

Apr 22, 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Apr 23, 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Apr 25, 2022 The Armory Minneapolis, MN

Apr 27, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Apr 30, 2022 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA

May 1, 2022 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR

May 3, 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

May 5, 2022 Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, CA

May 6, 2022 Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, CA

May 7, 2022 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

May 25, 2022 O2 Academy Leeds, United Kingdom

May 26, 2022 Usher Hall Edinburgh, United Kingdom

May 28, 2022 O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, United Kingdom

May 30, 2022 O2 Academy Birmingham, United Kingdom

Jun 1, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Jun 2, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Jun 3, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Jun 7, 2022 Casino de Paris Paris, France

Jun 8, 2022 AFAS Live Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 10, 2022 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain

Jun 13, 2022 Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland

Jun 14, 2022 Zenith Munich, Germany

Jun 16, 2022 Cavea - Auditorium Parco della Musica Rome, Italy

Jun 17, 2022 Castello di Villafranca Villafranca di Verona, Italy

Jun 18, 2022 Saint Mihovil Fortress Šibenik, Croatia

Jun 21, 2022 Open Air am Tanzbrunnen Cologne, Germany

Jun 23, 2022 Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany