Lorde adds more ‘Solar Power’ tour dates, talks “playful” album cover
Lorde recently announced a 2022 world tour supporting her new album, Solar Power, which is due out on August 20. Tickets went on pre-sale today, and if you missed out (we hear they went fast) she's added additional dates, including a new NYC show at the same venue as the first, Radio City Music Hall on April 19. Tickets to the new date go on presale today (6/25) at 2 PM ET (use the code SOCIAL), and both dates go on general sale Friday, 6/25 at 10 AM ET.
Also added are additional dates in Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. See Lorde's updated dates below.
Meanwhile, appearing on Smallzy’s Surgery show on Australia's Nova FM, Lorde spoke more about her new album, and its very striking cover image. "I had been told that, you know, it was my butt and people might feel a way about that," she said. "But the photo felt so like joyful and playful and kind of free to me, I feel like the kind of sexiness almost didn’t kind of compute for me. I just thought I looked so happy jumping over the camera like that."
Speaking about the album, she said, "I really think it’s such a good record. I feel so proud of it so I’m keen to get out there. The sound is sort of ’60s/’70s folk with early 2000s bubblegum pop. It’s a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics – Fleetwood Mac. It’s quite a buzzy mix."
LORDE: 2022 TOUR
Feb 26, 2022 Electric Avenue Festival Christchurch, New Zealand
Feb 27, 2022 Neudorf Vineyards Upper Moutere, New Zealand
Mar 1, 2022 Days Bay Wellington, New Zealand
Mar 2, 2022 Black Barn Vineyards Havelock North, New Zealand
Mar 4, 2022 Bowl of Brooklands New Plymouth, New Zealand
Mar 5, 2022 Outerfields Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 10, 2022 Riverstage Brisbane, Australia
Mar 12, 2022 SMMB Melbourne, Australia
Mar 15, 2022 Aware Super Theatre Sydney, Australia
Mar 19, 2022 Belvoir Amphitheater
Apr 3, 2022 Opry House Nashville, TN
Apr 5, 2022 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 7, 2022 Salle Willfrid Pelletier Montreal, Canada
Apr 8, 2022 Meridian Hall Toronto, Canada
Apr 9, 2022 Meridian Hall Toronto, Canada
Apr 12, 2022 Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Apr 13, 2022 Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Apr 15, 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 16, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC
Apr 18, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 19, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 20, 2022 The Met Philadelphia, PA
Apr 22, 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 23, 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 25, 2022 The Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 27, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 30, 2022 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA
May 1, 2022 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR
May 3, 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
May 5, 2022 Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, CA
May 6, 2022 Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, CA
May 7, 2022 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
May 25, 2022 O2 Academy Leeds, United Kingdom
May 26, 2022 Usher Hall Edinburgh, United Kingdom
May 28, 2022 O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, United Kingdom
May 30, 2022 O2 Academy Birmingham, United Kingdom
Jun 1, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom
Jun 2, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom
Jun 3, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom
Jun 7, 2022 Casino de Paris Paris, France
Jun 8, 2022 AFAS Live Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 10, 2022 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain
Jun 13, 2022 Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
Jun 14, 2022 Zenith Munich, Germany
Jun 16, 2022 Cavea - Auditorium Parco della Musica Rome, Italy
Jun 17, 2022 Castello di Villafranca Villafranca di Verona, Italy
Jun 18, 2022 Saint Mihovil Fortress Šibenik, Croatia
Jun 21, 2022 Open Air am Tanzbrunnen Cologne, Germany
Jun 23, 2022 Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany