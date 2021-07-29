Lorde braves the heat, talks ‘Solar Power,’ onion rings & more on ‘Hot Ones’

With her anticipated new album Solar Power due out very soon, Lorde stopped by talk show/endurance test Hot Ones to discuss a variety of subjects while eating increasingly spicy wings. As the first New Zealander to appear on the series, Lorde got quizzed about the "Kiwi lifestyle" (sheep, "hokey pokey" ice cream), working with Jack Antonoff, cicadas, onion rings, her love of books, and more. As to how she can handle the heat, you'll have to watch, but she does a lot better than DJ Khaled, and at one point host Sean Evans is taken aback by her composure. Watch Lorde's Hot Ones episode below.

Solar Power is out August 20 and you can pre-order it on vinyl in the BV shop.

Lorde will be on tour next year, including two nights at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.