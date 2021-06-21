Lorde details new album ‘Solar Power,’ plots 2022 world tour

Lorde returned with her first new music in four years, "Solar Power," earlier this month, and she's now announced that it's the title track of her new album, Solar Power, due out on August 20. "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors," she says. "In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through." See the cover art and tracklisting below.

The album will come out in a "first-of-its kind, discless format," which, according to a press release, is "to honor the natural." It continues:

An eco-conscious Music Box will be available for purchase as an alternative to a CD. This innovative offering will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card will give purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way.

"I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD," Lorde says. "I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album."

Lorde also announced a tour supporting Solar Power. It starts in February of 2022 in her native New Zealand, and continues to Australia in March and North America beginning in April. In May, she heads to Europe, and dates run through June; see them all below.

There's an NYC show on April 18 at Radio City Music Hall (tickets), and a Los Angeles show on May 5 at Shrine Auditorium (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Thursday, June 24 at 10 AM.

Stream "Solar Power" below.

Lorde - Solar Power Tracklisting

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

LORDE: 2022 TOUR

February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival

February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards

March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay

March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards

March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands

March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields

March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage

March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB

March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre

March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater

April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House

April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier

April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem

April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met

April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre

May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

June 1 London, UK Roundhouse

June 2 London, UK Roundhouse

June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris

June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622

June 14 Munich, DE Zenith

June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica

June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca

June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress

June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall