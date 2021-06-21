Lorde details new album ‘Solar Power,’ plots 2022 world tour
Lorde returned with her first new music in four years, "Solar Power," earlier this month, and she's now announced that it's the title track of her new album, Solar Power, due out on August 20. "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors," she says. "In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through." See the cover art and tracklisting below.
The album will come out in a "first-of-its kind, discless format," which, according to a press release, is "to honor the natural." It continues:
An eco-conscious Music Box will be available for purchase as an alternative to a CD. This innovative offering will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card will give purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way.
"I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD," Lorde says. "I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album."
Lorde also announced a tour supporting Solar Power. It starts in February of 2022 in her native New Zealand, and continues to Australia in March and North America beginning in April. In May, she heads to Europe, and dates run through June; see them all below.
There's an NYC show on April 18 at Radio City Music Hall (tickets), and a Los Angeles show on May 5 at Shrine Auditorium (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Thursday, June 24 at 10 AM.
Stream "Solar Power" below.
Lorde - Solar Power Tracklisting
1. The Path
2. Solar Power
3. California
4. Stoned in the Nail Salon
5. Fallen Fruit
6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)
7. The Man with An Axe
8. Dominoes
9. Big Star
10. Leader of a New Regime
11. Mood Ring
12. Oceanic Feeling
LORDE: 2022 TOUR
February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival
February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards
March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay
March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards
March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands
March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields
March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB
March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre
March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater
April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House
April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier
April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem
April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met
April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre
May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy
May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
June 1 London, UK Roundhouse
June 2 London, UK Roundhouse
June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris
June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622
June 14 Munich, DE Zenith
June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica
June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca
June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress
June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall