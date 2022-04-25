Lorde played two nights at The Chicago Theatre with Remi Wolf (pics, video, setlists)

Lorde is nearing the end of the first leg of her North American tour supporting last year's Solar Power, and she stopped in Chicago for a pair of shows at The Chicago Theatre with Remi Wolf on Friday and Saturday (4/22 & 4/23). She stuck mostly to the same setlist for both nights, mixing songs from 2017's Melodrama and 2013's Pure Heroine in with the new material, but there were a few differences: Friday night got "Liability" in the second act, and Saturday got the tour debut of "Writer in the Dark." She encored with "Royals" both nights, in addition to "Team" on Friday and "400 Lux" on Saturday. See video and setlists from both nights, and pictures from night one by James Richards IV, below.

At Saturday's show, Lorde also addressed a video that has been circulating on social media, showing her appearing to "shush" fans at one of her shows. "I would put my mic down and walk all over the stage and sing the song," she said. "I was 19, y’know – very dramatic, a lot of feelings. The internet has decided this was very bad and very rude. I think they mustn’t have come to one of these shows cos it’s such a communal vibe. We’re all singing and screaming all the time. But occasionally I think there are moments for silence and moments for sound. There are moments that belong to just one person and there are moments that are all of ours, and that’s just life. But I had a weird moment with it, I was like, 'Huh, I’ve been misunderstood.' I was sitting there this morning having gone on the internet and I was like, 'Oh, people don’t get me.'" She then invited the crowd to sing along to "Writer in the Dark." Watch video of that below, as well.

SETLIST: LORDE @ CHICAGO THEATRE, 4/22/2022 (via)

Leader of a New Regime

Homemade Dynamite

Buzzcut Season

Stoned at the Nail Salon

Fallen Fruit

The Path

California

Ribs

Hard Feelings

Big Star

Liability

Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

Mood Ring

Sober

Supercut

Perfect Places

Solar Power

Green Light

Oceanic Feeling

Encore:

Royals

Team

SETLIST: LORDE @ CHICAGO THEATRE, 4/23/2022 (via)

Leader of a New Regime

Homemade Dynamite

Buzzcut Season

Stoned at the Nail Salon

Fallen Fruit

The Path

California

Ribs

The Louvre

Writer in the Dark

Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

Mood Ring

Sober

Supercut

Perfect Places

Solar Power

Green Light

Oceanic Feeling

Encore:

400 Lux

Royals