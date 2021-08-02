Lorde playing ‘Good Morning America’ show in NYC

Lorde's new album Solar Power comes out later this month (pre-order on vinyl), and while she isn't embarking on a tour supporting it until 2022, she'll celebrate its release on the day it comes out with a performance in NYC. It happens early in the morning on August 20 at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield, as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series, and you can request free tickets now.

To attend, you'll need to provide proof you've been fully vaccinated for COVID. Their COVID policy reads:

"GMA" requires all attendees to be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance. According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 14 days after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose vaccine series or 14 days after they have received a single-dose vaccine. Proof of vaccination is per the CTEH process, which shows a US approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/BioNtech, or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson).

The check in line opens at 5:45 AM, and attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lorde recently appeared on Hot Ones, and you can pre-order her new album on vinyl from the BV store.