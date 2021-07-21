Lorde shares new single “Stoned at the Nail Salon”

Lorde's anticipated new album, Solar Power, is due out on August 20 (pre-order on vinyl), and she's shared the second single, "Stoned at the Nail Salon," which she wrote and produced with Jack Antonoff. It's a much more mellow and less upbeat song than the title track, with a little country twang and minimal acoustic guitar, and like the title track, it features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo. Stream it below.

"This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions," Lorde says. "I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too. I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts..."

Lorde also talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the song. "So this is pretty much all Jack just start playing everything," she said. "Playing bass, playing beautiful guitar, and then I arranged all the vocals. Had Phoebe, Clairo, and the boys come and sing. But yeah, it's definitely one of the quietest, most introspective, and internal moments on the record, but I thought it was cool to start with 'Solar Power' and then to be like, 'And also this.'"

"I think Jack thinks that I don't appreciate the song as much as I do," she continues. "He's like, 'You know it's really good, right?' I'm like, 'Ah, I do, I do,' but you're right about being a vessel for it because it's a weird song to even talk about. It's about the passage of time, which is a weird thing to even think about and be in conversation with. But thinking about me at 16, my parents getting older, all these big, heavy things really confronting my mortality, I split off when I think about this song, but I am proud of it."

"I mean, it's such a thing you do when you get off tour," Lorde continues. "All of a sudden you've got nothing to do. You're around, and yeah, there were a lot of, I guess, I'm going to get stoned and pick up my dry cleaning. I guess, I'm going to get stoned and get my nails done. No one needs anything from me at home, and that's when I'm like, 'Am I okay? Is everything okay?' And that's what the song was born out of, was that insecurity of feeling like, 'Oh, no one's seen me in ages. I haven't posted a picture of myself looking cool.' Like I'm being left behind, and obviously I leaned hard into that in the years that followed and it's my joy to be left behind now, in a way."

Lorde will debut "Stoned at the Nail Salon" on Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight (7/21), where she'll also do an edition of Seth's "Day Drinking" segements.

She's also going on a world tour supporting Solar Power in 2022. See all dates below.

LORDE: 2022 TOUR

Feb 26, 2022 Electric Avenue Festival Christchurch, New Zealand

Feb 27, 2022 Neudorf Vineyards Upper Moutere, New Zealand

Mar 1, 2022 Days Bay Wellington, New Zealand

Mar 2, 2022 Black Barn Vineyards Havelock North, New Zealand

Mar 4, 2022 Bowl of Brooklands New Plymouth, New Zealand

Mar 5, 2022 Outerfields Auckland, New Zealand

Mar 10, 2022 Riverstage Brisbane, Australia

Mar 12, 2022 SMMB Melbourne, Australia

Mar 15, 2022 Aware Super Theatre Sydney, Australia

Mar 19, 2022 Belvoir Amphitheater

Apr 3, 2022 Opry House Nashville, TN

Apr 5, 2022 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI

Apr 7, 2022 Salle Willfrid Pelletier Montreal, Canada

Apr 8, 2022 Meridian Hall Toronto, Canada

Apr 9, 2022 Meridian Hall Toronto, Canada

Apr 12, 2022 Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA

Apr 13, 2022 Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA

Apr 15, 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

Apr 16, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

Apr 18, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Apr 19, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Apr 20, 2022 The Met Philadelphia, PA

Apr 22, 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Apr 23, 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Apr 25, 2022 The Armory Minneapolis, MN

Apr 27, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Apr 30, 2022 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA

May 1, 2022 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR

May 3, 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

May 5, 2022 Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, CA

May 6, 2022 Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, CA

May 7, 2022 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

May 25, 2022 O2 Academy Leeds, United Kingdom

May 26, 2022 Usher Hall Edinburgh, United Kingdom

May 28, 2022 O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, United Kingdom

May 30, 2022 O2 Academy Birmingham, United Kingdom

Jun 1, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Jun 2, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Jun 3, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Jun 7, 2022 Casino de Paris Paris, France

Jun 8, 2022 AFAS Live Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 10, 2022 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain

Jun 13, 2022 Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland

Jun 14, 2022 Zenith Munich, Germany

Jun 16, 2022 Cavea - Auditorium Parco della Musica Rome, Italy

Jun 17, 2022 Castello di Villafranca Villafranca di Verona, Italy

Jun 18, 2022 Saint Mihovil Fortress Šibenik, Croatia

Jun 21, 2022 Open Air am Tanzbrunnen Cologne, Germany

Jun 23, 2022 Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany