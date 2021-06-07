Lorde teases “Solar Power”

We've been anticipating a follow-up to Lorde's great 2017 sophomore album Melodrama, and it looks like it may be on its way very soon. Lorde updated her official site with the text "ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE," a link to her mailing list, and the image you can see below, which says "Solar Power." We're betting that's the name of a new single -- stay tuned.

Lorde was also announced for the 2022 lineup of Primavera Sound. That's her only scheduled date at the moment.