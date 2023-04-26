Lorelle Meets the Obsolete announce new album, share “Dínamo” video

Mexican group Lorelle Meets the Obsolete will release new album Datura on June 16 via Sonic Cathedral. They made it at their home studio in Ensenada, and it was mixed by Jace Lasek of Besnard Lakes, with mastering by Mikey Young of Total Control. The album is new territory for the band, who have expanded from a duo to a quartet. “One of the rules that we had when writing was to keep the songs minimal in terms of instrumentation,” says guitarist Alberto González. “We didn’t want to do overdubs and endless layers this time around,” adds singer and guitarist Lorena Quintanilla. “We limited ourselves to the instrumentation of the new, four-piece line-up and we recorded almost everything live. The songs had to be very solid.”

The first single from the album is "Dínamo," which shows the heavier, darker direction of the album. It pairs well with the rather industrial video, directed by Victor Garay, which you can watch below.

Lorelle Meets the Obsolete have UK dates this fall, and those are listed below.

Datura Tracklist

1. Datura

2. Invisible

3. Dínamo

4. Arco

5. Golpe Blanco

6. Ave En Reversa

7. Óvalo

8. Dos Noches

LORELLE MEETS THE OBSOLETE - 2023 TOUR DATES

September 17 – Manchester – White Hotel

September 18 – Glasgow – The Old Hairdresser’s

September 19 – Newcastle – Cluny 2

September 20 – London – The Lexington

September 21 – Birkenhead – Future Yard

September 22 – Bristol – Rough Trade

September 23 – Falmouth – The Cornish Bank

September 24 – Ramsgate – Music Hall