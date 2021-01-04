Loretta Lynn announces new LP ft. Margo Price, Reba McEntire & more (stream a track)
Country legend Loretta Lynn has announced new album, Still Woman Enough, which will be out March 16 via Legacy. It's her 50th studio album (not counting the albums she made with Conway Twitty) and this one is a celebration of women in country music, featuring duets with Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, and Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood on the album's title track.
Still Woman Enough also features new versions of "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl" (her first single), "You Ain't Woman Enough," "My Love," and "I Wanna Be Free," and a new recitation version of her signature song, "Coal Miner's Daughter," to mark its 50th anniversary. (Her album by the same name out 50 years ago today.) You can watch a video for "Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation" below.
Last year, Loretta released Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust, a memoir about her brief but impactful friendship with Patsy Cline.
Check out the cover art and tracklist for Still Woman Enough below.
Still Woman Enough tracklist:
01 Still Woman Enough [ft. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood]
02 Keep on the Sunny Side
03 Honky Tonk Girl
04 I Don’t Feel at Home Any More
05 Old Kentucky Home
06 Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation
07 One’s on the Way [ft. Margo Price]
08 I Wanna Be Free
09 Where No One Stands Alone
10 I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight
11 I Saw the Light
12 My Love
13 You Ain’t Woman Enough [ft. Tanya Tucker]