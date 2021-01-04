Loretta Lynn announces new LP ft. Margo Price, Reba McEntire & more (stream a track)

Country legend Loretta Lynn has announced new album, Still Woman Enough, which will be out March 16 via Legacy. It's her 50th studio album (not counting the albums she made with Conway Twitty) and this one is a celebration of women in country music, featuring duets with Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, and Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood on the album's title track.

Still Woman Enough also features new versions of "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl" (her first single), "You Ain't Woman Enough," "My Love," and "I Wanna Be Free," and a new recitation version of her signature song, "Coal Miner's Daughter," to mark its 50th anniversary. (Her album by the same name out 50 years ago today.) You can watch a video for "Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation" below.

Last year, Loretta released Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust, a memoir about her brief but impactful friendship with Patsy Cline.

Check out the cover art and tracklist for Still Woman Enough below.

Still Woman Enough tracklist:

01 Still Woman Enough [ft. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood]

02 Keep on the Sunny Side

03 Honky Tonk Girl

04 I Don’t Feel at Home Any More

05 Old Kentucky Home

06 Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation

07 One’s on the Way [ft. Margo Price]

08 I Wanna Be Free

09 Where No One Stands Alone

10 I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight

11 I Saw the Light

12 My Love

13 You Ain’t Woman Enough [ft. Tanya Tucker]