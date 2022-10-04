Loretta Lynn, country music icon, dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, one of the all-time greats of country music, died on Tuesday (10/4) at her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. She was 90.

Born April 14 in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, Loretta began playing music and writing songs at an early age and began performing in clubs by the early '50s; she released her first single, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," in 1960. Her many hits include "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Fist City," "Woman of the World (Leave My World Alone)," "One's on the Way," "Trouble in Paradise," and her signature song, 1970's "Coal Miner's Daughter." That was also the title of her best-selling 1976 memoir that was adapted into an Oscar-winning 1980 biopic starring Sissy Spacek.

Loretta was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988. Her 2004 album Van Lear Rose was produced by Jack White and won two Grammys, including Best Country Album. Her most recent album was last year's Still Woman Enough.

Rest in peace, Loretta.