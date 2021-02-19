Loretta Lynn remakes “One’s on the Way” with Margo Price (listen)

Loretta Lynn's new album Still Woman Enough is a celebration of women in country music and has her revisiting some of her most famous songs and deutting with Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood. She's just shared the Margo duet, a new version of "One's on the Way," the title track of Loretta's 1971 album that was a #1 country hit. The song is a tongue-in-cheek tale of a stay-at-home mother in Topeka who reads about rich and famous women living the high life while she must deal with an ever-growing family.

Margo picked this one "because it’s an important song. It was an important song at the time and it’s still an important song to be able to talk about birth control and women’s rights in country music. It was legendary." Loretta and Margo do a terrific version of the song and you can listen below.

Still Woman Enough is out March 19 via Legacy.

Loretta also performed "One's on the Way" on her 1978 appearance on The Muppet Show, singing with a kitchen-full of crying babies. That made our list of The Muppet Show's Most Memorable Musical Moments. You can watch that episode, and the rest of The Muppet Show's five-season run, via Disney+ as of today (2/19).