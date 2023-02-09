Los Bitchos announce spring tour around Coachella & Austin Psych Fest

Los Bitchos will be back in the US in April for Coachella and Austin Psych Fest and while here they're going to do a little touring. Most of that is in the West and Southwest, including shows in San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. They will stop in NYC on their way home, though, playing Brooklyn Made on May 2.

Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

LOS BITCHOS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri-Apr-14 SAN DIEGO, CA SODA BAR

Sun-Apr-16 INDIO, CA COACHELLA

Tue-Apr-18 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE CHAPEL

Wed-Apr-19 SANTA BARBARA, CA SOHO MUSIC CLUB

Fri-Apr-21 LAS VEGAS, NV THE USUAL PLACE

Sun-Apr-23 INDIO, CA COACHELLA

Tue-Apr-25 PHOENIX, AZ VALLEY BAR

Sun-Apr-30 AUSTIN, TX AUSTIN PSYCH FEST - THE FAR OUT LOUNGE

Tue-May-02 NEW YORK, NY BROOKLYN MADE

Check out photos from Los Bitchos' 2022 show at Music Hall of Williamsburg: