Los Bitchos announce spring tour around Coachella & Austin Psych Fest
Los Bitchos will be back in the US in April for Coachella and Austin Psych Fest and while here they're going to do a little touring. Most of that is in the West and Southwest, including shows in San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. They will stop in NYC on their way home, though, playing Brooklyn Made on May 2.
Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
LOS BITCHOS - 2023 TOUR DATES
Fri-Apr-14 SAN DIEGO, CA SODA BAR
Sun-Apr-16 INDIO, CA COACHELLA
Tue-Apr-18 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE CHAPEL
Wed-Apr-19 SANTA BARBARA, CA SOHO MUSIC CLUB
Fri-Apr-21 LAS VEGAS, NV THE USUAL PLACE
Sun-Apr-23 INDIO, CA COACHELLA
Tue-Apr-25 PHOENIX, AZ VALLEY BAR
Sun-Apr-30 AUSTIN, TX AUSTIN PSYCH FEST - THE FAR OUT LOUNGE
Tue-May-02 NEW YORK, NY BROOKLYN MADE
Check out photos from Los Bitchos' 2022 show at Music Hall of Williamsburg: