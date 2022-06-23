Los Bitchos played Music Hall of Williamsburg with Nevva (pics, video)

Having played SummerStage in Central Park opening for Belle & Sebastian just a few days before, London group Los Bitchos returned to NYC on Monday (6/20) to play their own headline show at Music Hall of Williamsburg. A party band first and foremost, Los Bitchos had the MHOW crowd dancing with their exuberant mix of cumbia, surf, and other globe-trotting styles. As usual, they asked if Lindsay Lohan might be in the house and if so might want to join them on stage to dance to "Lindsay Goes to Mykonos," which was inspired by her. One day Lindsay will indeed raise her hand, but it was not this night. She missed a very fun show.

Check out P Squared's photos from the show, including ones of opener Nevva, as well as a few fan-shot videos, below. Los Bitchos are currently on the West Coast wrapping up their headline tour.