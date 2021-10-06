Los Bitchos prep Alex Kapranos-produced debut LP, share “Las Panteras” video

Los Bitchos are a London-based four-piece with members hailing from the UK, Australia, Sweden, and South America, who make danceable, instrumental party music that pulls from all over the musical spectrum. “I wanted to sound like Van Halen and Cocteau Twins – but from Turkey,” says guitarist Serra Petale. “Coming from all these different places, it means we’re not stuck in one genre and we can rip up the rulebook a bit when it comes to our influences.”

Having signed to City Slang, Los Bitchos will release their debut album, Let The Festivities Begin!, which was produced by Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, on February 4. The first single from the album is "Las Panteras" which doesn't sound like Van Halen or the Cocteau Twins, but is groovy, appealing and not totally unlike Khruangbin -- but with more forward thrust.

The video for "Las Panteras" is a pretty fun mashup of swinging '60s tropes, from spy films to Scooby-Doo, with a little Spice Girls thrown into the mix as well. Says director Tom Mitchell, "The huge battle climax at the end is a Bram Stoker ‘Dracula’ inspired fight which will leave you hanging for what’s in store next, between Las Panteras and the girls. A tacky ‘70s show in which the band must solve the mystery of Las Panteras, taking a break now and then to bust out some sassy choreographed dance sequences to keep their spirits up!" Watch that below.

Los Bitchos - Let the Festivities Begin!

1. The Link is About To Die

2. I Enjoy it

3. Pista (Fresh Start)

4. FFS

5. Tropico

6. Las Panteras

7. Good to Go!

8. Change of Heart

9. Tripping at a Party

10. Try the circle!

11. Lindsay Goes to Mykonos