Los Bitchos share “Los Chrismos” video, tell us about their Top 10 Songs of 2022

Los Bitchos have a new holiday single, "Los Chrismos," that reminds us that "Christmas Time" is "Sexy Time" in its own festive way. They've just shared the video for it, which is very '80s. “Shoop-shooping down the slopes into a cosy chalet strewn with fairy lights, join us for a glass of bubbly and a cosy Christmas party full of festivities," say the band "We can’t wait to get dressed up and play this song on our Chrismos tour.” Watch that below.

The holiday single is available as a flexi with the "Los Chrismos" edition of their debut album, Let the Festivities Begin, which is out now via City Slang. As the band mentioned, they've got a UK "Los Chrismos" tour that starts Friday in London, and the've also got 2023 UK and European dates opening for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Check out their tour schedule below.

Los Bitchos also told us about their favorite songs they listened to in 2023, some of which are new (Syd, Alex G) and some of which are classics (Yellow Magic Orchestra, Elvis). Check out their Top 10 with commentary below.

LOS BITCHOS - TOP 10 SONGS OF 2023

Goodboys - "Bongo Cha Cha Cha"

This song has been our walk-on song for our gigs this year so a natural contender for this list! Always puts us (and the audience) in the right mood ahead of starting each gig. (Josefine)

Nu Genea - "Tienaté"

This tune came out in 2022 and constantly lifts my spirits! Such a bop. (Josefine)

Alex G - "Runner"

This song came out in June and has been on repeat pretty much since. The song which made me find and discover Alex G and he got a new fan. (Josefine)

Los Mockers - "Sad"

It's one of my fav Uruguayan bands and I always listen to it, it makes me feel close to home. (Agustina)

Elvis - "My Way"

One of my fav songs to listen to while I'm walking since I'm a teenager, I just love it. (Agustina)

Turnstile - "Blackout"

Serra and I watched this side stage at a festival in Switzerland this summer and we were both fan girling on Daniel Fang haha. (Nic)

Little Simz - "Introvert"

From last year but I listened to this a lot this year. It was hard to pick one track from this album, it’s such an incredible record. (Nic)

Boys Don’t Cry - "I Wanna Be A Cowboy"

I just re-discovered this after pining for it to come on late night radio in Australia in the '90s. It’s such a jam and the guitars are just outrageous. (Serra)

Syd, Lucky Daye - "CYBAH"

Syd has one of the most beautiful voices out there, she moves me in ways I didn’t even know I could be moved. The production on this song is also outstanding. (Serra)

Yellow Magic Orchestra - "Cosmic Surfin’"

It’s impossible to listen to this song and not be in a good mood after. It’s so happy and sassy! (Serra)

LOS BITCHOS - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Los Bitchos - “Los Chrismos” Headline Tour Dates w/ support from:

* - Takeshi’s Cashew

^ - audiobooks

Dec. 2 - London @ Heaven^

Dec. 7 - Berlin @ Silent Green*

Dec. 8 - Amsterdam @ Paradiso Noord*

Dec. 9 - Luxembourg @ Rotondes*

Dec. 10 - Bern @ ISC Club*

Los Bitchos - 2023 dates w/ King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard:

Mar. 2 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Mar. 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Gashouder SOLDOUT

Mar. 4 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 SOLDOUT

Mar. 6 - Malmo. Sweden @ Plan B SOLD OUT

Mar. 7 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Munchenbryggeriet SOLDOUT

Mar. 8 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Mar. 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Den Gra Hal

Mar. 11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja SOLDOUT

Mar. 12 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Velky sál Lucerna

Mar. 13 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

Mar. 15 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Mar. 16 - Zürich. Switzerland @ X-Tra

Mar. 17 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks SOLDOUT

Mar. 18 - Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Mar. 20 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal SOLDOUT

Mar. 22 - London, United Kingdom @ 02 Academy Brixton

Mar. 23 - London, United Kingdom @ 02 Academy Brixton