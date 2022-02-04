Los Bitchos tell us about the inspirations behind their debut album (stream it)

UK band Los Bitchos just released Let the Festivities Begin!, their very fun debut album -- produced by Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos -- that's full of instrumental party music influenced by Tuareg guitar styles and Highlife rhythms, cumbia, surf-rock, Greek disco, Spaghetti western scores, hard rock, shoegaze and more. You can listen to the whole thing, and watch their new computer animated video for album standout "The Link is About to Die" below.

We asked Los Bitchos to tell us about the inspirations behind the album, and their list includes not just music but fashion, movies and more. Read their list with commentary below.

Los Bitchos will head to Austin for SXSW in March, and will then be back this summer for their first U.S. tour that kicks off at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 6. All dates are listed below.

LOS BITCHOS - 10 INFLUENCES BEHIND 'LET THE FESTIVITIES BEGIN!'

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club

The song ‘Lindsay goes to Mykonos’ is a real tribute to Lohan. We were all going through a massive Lindsay phase and watching this show at the time of writing the song. It’s a chronicle of her life from the start of her career up until her reality TV show and beyond. We salute you Lindsay!

Quentin Tarantino Films

We are all huge Tarantino fans and the soundtracks are a real inspiration, particularly as an instrumental band.

Sims Video Games

We’ve always felt that our music is very ‘Sims’, particularly our old demos, it just made us feel like we were in a sassy computer game.

Madonna- True Blue

This album embodies so many of our favourite songs such as "La Isla Bonita" and "Papa Don’t Preach," and we had it on repeat in the early days - along with her hit single "Holiday" from her first album. The songs just make you feel so good and make you want to sing along and dance!

Van Halen - Van Halen

It’s safe to say that Eddie Van Halen’s outrageously creative guitar skills are a huge influence on this band. He was never afraid to push the envelope and did some absolutely mad things on the guitar, he wrote his own rules and that’s been something we will always strive to emulate.

Los Destellos - "A Patricia"

This song changed everything. It was a huge catalyst for starting an instrumental band. The style of production, the layered percussion, emotional guitar lines were just a magical revelation to what was possible musically and as a band.

We love '60s and '70s design and logotype.

These were some of the inspos we sent to Raissa Pardini who came up with our logo, and to Olya who did our album logo and type for us.

'60s and '70s fashion and vintage photography

'60s and '70s fashion and vintage photography are huge influences for the album cover. Our good friend Tom Mitchell has done nearly all of our photos and videos. This is one of the mood boards we sent to the stylists for our album cover and the video for "Las Panteras."

Album Cover mood Board

All of these images have something we love, the colour schemes, a busy/sassy nature and of course the members themselves being featured on the cover. It gives a great intro to the vibe of the band and it’s like you get to meet all the members and see what they are all about.

Hetty Mckinnon - Neighbourhood Cookbook

Cooking is one of life's many joys. My friends from high school gave me this cookbook a few years ago before we recorded the album and it just transports me back to that time when we were getting our demos and such together. I love the eclectic nature of this book, it brings influences from all over the world under one common theme; sitting down with family or friends or strangers and sharing food and recipes. Music is a total mirror to this, I love that it has the power to bring people together regardless of where you are from. Power to this cookbook and to music! (Serra)

Los Bitchos - 2022 Tour Dates

02.09.22 UK London, Rough Trade East (instore)

02.15.22 UK Southampton, Joiners

02.16.22 UK Manchester, Gorilla

02.17.22 UK Leeds, Brudenell

02.18.22 UK Glasgow, Stereo

02.19.22 UK York, The Crescent

02.20.22 UK Liverpool, District

02.22.22 IRL Dublin, Workman's Club

02.24.22 UK Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

02.25.22 UK Bristol, Exchange

02.26.22 UK Brighton, Patterns

02.27.22 UK Margate, Elsewhere

03.02.22 UK London, Scala

03.14-20.22 U.S. Austin, TX SXSW (more TBA)

04.07.22 NL Nijmegen, Merleyn

04.08.22 NL Amsterdam, Paradiso

04.09.22 FR Paris, La Maroquinerie

04.11.22 FR Bordeaux, Iboat

04.12.23 ES San Sebastian, Sala Dabadaba

04.13.22 ES Madrid, Moby Dick

04.15.22 ES Barcelona, Laut

04.16.22 FR Toulouse, Le Connexion

04.19.22 IT Milan, Magnolia

04.20.22 CH Zurich, Bogen F

04.21.22 DE Munich, Milla

04.23.22 DE Berlin, Urban Spree

04.24.22 DE Hamburg, Molotow

04.26.22 SE Stockholm, Hus7

04.27.22 NO Ingensteds , Oslo

04.28.22 SE Goteborg, Oceanen

04.29.22 SE Malmo, Plan B

04.30.22 DK Copenhagen, Stengade

05.02.22 DK Cologne, Bumann & Sohn

05.03.22 BE Brussels, Nuits Botanique

05.04.22 FR Lille, Aeronef

05.05.22 FR Rouen, Le 106

05.06.22 FR Rennes, Ubu

05.07.22 FR Amiens, La Lune des Pirates,

05.26.22 DE Berlin, Desertfest

05.27.22 PL Warsaw, Hydrozagadka

05.29.22 CZ Prague, Chapeau Rouge

05.30.22 HU Budapest, Dürer Kert

05.31.22 AT Vienna, Fluc Wanne

06.01.22 DE Augsburg, City Club

06.02.22 DE Schorndorf , Club Manufaktur

06.20.22 U.S. Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall Of Williamsburg

06.22.22 U.S. Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle

06.27.22 U.S. San Francisco, CA, The Chapel

06.29.22 U.S. Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

06.30.22 U.S. Seattle, WA, Tractor Tavern

07.06.22 ES Barcelona, Primavera Sound

08.26.22 FR Paris, Rock En Seine