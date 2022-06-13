Los Bitchos tell us about what they’re listening to on tour

UK band Los Bitchos, who released their fun, Alex Kapranos-produced debut album earlier this year, just began their first North American tour, which includes dates opening for Belle & Sebastian as well as headline dates. That includes NYC's SummerStage in Central Park on Thursday (6/16) with Belle & Sebastian, and a headline show at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 20 with Nevva. All dates are listed, along with a stream of the album and a few of their videos, below.

We asked the band to tell us about what music they're listening to on the tour bus, and members Serra Petale, Agustina Ruiz, Josefine Jonsson and Nic Crawshaw all contributed songs to a list, that includes Warpaint, Groove Armada, Aaliyah, Bananarama, Mötley Crüe and more. Check out their selections and commentary below.

LOS BITCHOS - WHAT WE'RE LISTENING TO ON TOUR

Warpaint - "Champion"

I was gutted to have missed their gig at the Roundhouse in London last month but will hopefully catch them soon. One of my favourite shows ever is still seeing them in London when their first record had just come out. (Nic)

Colectiva - "Under The"

The engineer who we just recorded with between tours introduced us to this band based in the UK and they are so good. Instrumental, amazing brass and percussion, I think they’re playing in London in July. (Nic)

Groove Armada - "Don’t Give Up"

I stumbled upon this song just as we were about to set off on tour and it’s been on repeat. Super chill number for easy listening, perfect for cruising on the road. (Josefine)

Altin Gün - "Chips Cola Kilit"

I can’t get over how catchy this song is, it will 100% be on heavy rotation all summer. (Josefine)

Mötley Crüe - "Home Sweet Home"

One of my fav songs ever which also ended up being the song for this last tour -- perfect match. (Agustina)

Ana No Duerme - "Almendra"

I love this song, makes me feel nostalgic and brings up good memories from back home so I tend to listen to it a lot while on tour. (Agustina)

Aaliyah- "I Can Be"

I love the darkness and atmosphere of this song. That chord change when it hits “I can be on the side, that would be alright” is magical. (Serra)

Bananarama - More than Physical"

I’ve always loved Bananarama and have been watching quite a few documentaries about their humble beginnings to their meteoric rise with "Venus." This song is so catchy and the production embodies everything I love about the '80’s. (Serra)

Confidence Man - "Holiday"

Taken from their latest album Tilt, this is an absolute banger. It makes me wanna dance and get ready for the summer. (Serra)

Caterina Valente with Werner Müller - "Bongo Cha Cha Cha"

This brilliant tune has been our walk on song for all of our shows this year and it just gets us so keen to play. It’s ultimate sass and happiness! (Bitchos girls)

Los Bitchos - 2022 Tour Dates

June 14 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater^

June 15 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap^

June 16 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage*

June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

June 18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

June 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 22 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle w/ Rudy de Anda

June 24 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi w/ Gizelle Woo & The Night Owls

June 25 - Viva L.A.! Music Festival 2022 (Dodger Stadium)

June 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel w/ Spacemoth

June 29 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

June 30 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern w/ Weep Wave

* - supporting Belle & Sebastian

^ - supporting Belle & Sebastian + Japanese Breakfast