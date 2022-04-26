Los Campesinos! announce summer North American tour with Proper.

Los Campesinos! will return to North America this summer for a tour. They'll hit cities on the East Coast and in the Midwest in August, stopping in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Philadelphia and more. Brooklyn indie/punk/emo trio Proper. open all shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at Elsewhere on August 24. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 AM local.

Proper. released a new album, The Great American Novel, last month; stream it below.

LOS CAMPESINOS! & PROPER.: 2022 TOUR

TUE 16 AUGUST Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL, US

WED 17 AUGUST El Club Detroit, MI, US

FRI 19 AUGUST Mahall's Lakewood, OH, US

SAT 20 AUGUST Velvet Underground Toronto, ON, Canada

MON 22 AUGUST The Sinclair Cambridge, MA, US

WED 24 AUGUST Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY, US

FRI 26 AUGUST Black Cat Washington, DC, US

SAT 27 AUGUST Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, US