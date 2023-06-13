Los Lobos announce 50th anniversary concerts

This year marks Los Lobos' 50th anniversary as a band, and to celebrate they're going on tour. So far only West Coast dates have been announced, but they include hometown L.A. shows at James A. Garfield High School where the band met, as well as The Paramount and Whiskey A Go Go.

“We're very excited and proud to announce that we'll be playing at The Escalante Auditorium at James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations," says the band's Louie Perez, Jr. "Garfield High is our alma mater and where we all met. It remains a huge part of who we are. There will always be a special place in our hearts for Garfield High. We may be wolves, but we're also Bulldogs for life."

Tickets for Los Lobos’ 50th anniversary concerts are on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

attachment-los lobos 50th anniversary loading...

LOS LOBOS 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

August 12 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge @ Santa Fe Brewing

September 21 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 27 – Little Rock, AR – Center for Humanities and Arts

September 30 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Center Theater

November 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

November 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

November 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Paramount

November 22 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

November 25 – East Los Angeles, CA – James A. Garfield High School

December 9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

December 22 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

December 23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern