Los Lobos announce 50th anniversary concerts
This year marks Los Lobos' 50th anniversary as a band, and to celebrate they're going on tour. So far only West Coast dates have been announced, but they include hometown L.A. shows at James A. Garfield High School where the band met, as well as The Paramount and Whiskey A Go Go.
“We're very excited and proud to announce that we'll be playing at The Escalante Auditorium at James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations," says the band's Louie Perez, Jr. "Garfield High is our alma mater and where we all met. It remains a huge part of who we are. There will always be a special place in our hearts for Garfield High. We may be wolves, but we're also Bulldogs for life."
Tickets for Los Lobos’ 50th anniversary concerts are on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
LOS LOBOS 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:
August 12 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge @ Santa Fe Brewing
September 21 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 27 – Little Rock, AR – Center for Humanities and Arts
September 30 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Center Theater
November 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
November 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
November 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Paramount
November 22 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go
November 25 – East Los Angeles, CA – James A. Garfield High School
December 9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
December 22 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
December 23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern