Los Lobos pay tribute to LA artists on new LP, plot 2021-22 tour (hear Beach Boys & Midnighters covers)

Los Lobos will release a new album, Native Sons, on July 30 via New West. The band describe it as a "love letter to Los Angeles" and it features covers of Los Angeles artists, including The Beach Boys, Jackson Browne, Buffalo Springfield, The Midnighters, Little Feat, The Blasters, WAR, and more. “I played it for a friend and his first response was that it’s a party record—which sounds right to me,” says frontman David Hidalgo. Adds Steve Berlin, “I couldn’t say there’s a common thread for all these artists, but in a way that’s exactly what makes L.A. great. You’ve got R&B and punk rock and rock-and-roll and folk, and somehow it exists together in this one weird city that we all call home.”

You can listen to two tracks off the album now, covers of The Beach Boys' "Sail On, Sailor" and The Midnighters' "Love Special Delivery." Check those out, and the full album tracklist, below.

To celebrate the announcement and Cinco de Mayo, Los Lobos will host a livestream performance and Q&A from their studio tonight at 9 PM EDT (tickets).

Los Lobos have also announced a massive 2021/2022 North American tour. 2021 dates kick off August 5 in Evanston, IL and wrap up in Portland, OR on November 14, including a L.A. show at The Greek Theatre on 8/21 with The Mavericks, and dates with Steve Earle & The Dukes.

The band will also be in NYC for the band's annual holiday shows at City Winery on December 19-21 (tickets). Their tour picks up again in March, includes a few dates in Belgium, and they'll be back on the road in the U.S. with Tedeschi Trucks Band starting in June, 2022.

There are also a few California dates this May. All dates are listed below.

Los Lobos Native Sons Track Listing:

1. Love Special Delivery (Thee Midniters)

2. Misery (Barrett Strong)

3. Bluebird/For What It's Worth (Buffalo Springfield)

4. Los Chucos Suaves (Lalo Guerrero)

5. Jamaica Say You Will (Jackson Browne)

6. Never No More (Percy Mayfield)

7. Native Son (Los Lobos) * the sole original on the album

8. Dichoso (Willie Bobo)

9. Farmer John (The Premiers)

10. Sail On, Sailor (Beach Boys)

11. The World Is A Ghetto (WAR)

12. Flat Top Joint (Blasters)

13. Where Lovers Go (The Jaguars)

Los Lobos - 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

May 5, 2021 - Cinco De Mayo Livestream

May 27, 2021 - Santa Cruz, CA - Dream Inn

May 28, 2021 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa

May 29, 2021 - Big Sur, CA - Loma Vista Gardens

June 24, 2021 -Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music Series

August 5, 2021 - Evanston, IL - Canal Shores Golf Course

August 15, 2021 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center

August 21, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek @

August 24, 2021 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre +

August 26, 2021 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage at Bayside +

August 27, 2021 - Doswell, VA - Meadow Event Park +

August 30, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium +

September 3, 2021 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station +

September 4, 2021 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre +

September 9, 2021 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center For The Arts

September 18, 2021 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

September 19, 2021 - Westhampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

September 22, 2021 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe

September 23, 2021 - South Orange, NJ - South Orange Performing Arts Center

September 24, 2021 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

September 25, 2021 - State College, PA - State Theatre

September 26, 2021 - Albany, NY - The Egg

October 1, 2021 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

October 2, 2021 - Bisbee, AZ - Historic Warren Ballpark

October 8, 2021 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

October 9, 2021 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records

October 21, 2021 - Austin, TX - Antone's

October 22, 2021 - Austin, TX - Antone's

October 23, 2021 - Goliad, TX - Schroeder Hall

October 24, 2021 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

November 2, 2021 - Millvale, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

November 3, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club

November 4, 2021 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

November 5, 2021 - Grand Rapids, MI - Listening Room

November 6, 2021 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

November 13, 2021 - Tacoma, WA - The Spanish Ballroom @ McMenamin's Elk's Temple

November 14, 2021 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

December 19, 2021 - New York, NY - City Winery

December 20, 2021 - New York, NY - City Winery

December 21, 2021 - New York, NY - City Winery

January 13, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii

January 14, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii

March 3, 2022 - Raton, NM - Shuler Theater

March 4, 2022 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

March 5, 2022 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion

March 7, 2022 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

March 23, 2022 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center

March 26, 2022 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center For The Arts

March 31, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

April 1, 2022 - Brugge, Belgium - Stadsschouwburg Brugge

April 2, 2022 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

April 3, 2022 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

June 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater *

June 25, 2022 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center *

June 28, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - The Amphitheater at White River State Park *

July 1, 2022 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center*

July 2, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

July 3, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

July 6, 2022 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl *

July 8, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center of Performing Arts *

July 9, 2022 - Burlington, VT - Midway Lawn *

July 10, 2022 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival *

July 12, 2022 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark *

July 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *

July 16, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *

July 19, 2022 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

July 21, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

July 23, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion *

July 24, 2022 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights *

July 26, 2022 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park *

July 29, 2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

July 30, 2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

@ w/ The Mavericks

+ w/ Steve Earle & The Dukes

* w/ Tedeschi Trucks Band