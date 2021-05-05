Los Lobos pay tribute to LA artists on new LP, plot 2021-22 tour (hear Beach Boys & Midnighters covers)
Los Lobos will release a new album, Native Sons, on July 30 via New West. The band describe it as a "love letter to Los Angeles" and it features covers of Los Angeles artists, including The Beach Boys, Jackson Browne, Buffalo Springfield, The Midnighters, Little Feat, The Blasters, WAR, and more. “I played it for a friend and his first response was that it’s a party record—which sounds right to me,” says frontman David Hidalgo. Adds Steve Berlin, “I couldn’t say there’s a common thread for all these artists, but in a way that’s exactly what makes L.A. great. You’ve got R&B and punk rock and rock-and-roll and folk, and somehow it exists together in this one weird city that we all call home.”
You can listen to two tracks off the album now, covers of The Beach Boys' "Sail On, Sailor" and The Midnighters' "Love Special Delivery." Check those out, and the full album tracklist, below.
To celebrate the announcement and Cinco de Mayo, Los Lobos will host a livestream performance and Q&A from their studio tonight at 9 PM EDT (tickets).
Los Lobos have also announced a massive 2021/2022 North American tour. 2021 dates kick off August 5 in Evanston, IL and wrap up in Portland, OR on November 14, including a L.A. show at The Greek Theatre on 8/21 with The Mavericks, and dates with Steve Earle & The Dukes.
The band will also be in NYC for the band's annual holiday shows at City Winery on December 19-21 (tickets). Their tour picks up again in March, includes a few dates in Belgium, and they'll be back on the road in the U.S. with Tedeschi Trucks Band starting in June, 2022.
There are also a few California dates this May. All dates are listed below.
Los Lobos Native Sons Track Listing:
1. Love Special Delivery (Thee Midniters)
2. Misery (Barrett Strong)
3. Bluebird/For What It's Worth (Buffalo Springfield)
4. Los Chucos Suaves (Lalo Guerrero)
5. Jamaica Say You Will (Jackson Browne)
6. Never No More (Percy Mayfield)
7. Native Son (Los Lobos) * the sole original on the album
8. Dichoso (Willie Bobo)
9. Farmer John (The Premiers)
10. Sail On, Sailor (Beach Boys)
11. The World Is A Ghetto (WAR)
12. Flat Top Joint (Blasters)
13. Where Lovers Go (The Jaguars)
Los Lobos - 2021/2022 Tour Dates:
May 5, 2021 - Cinco De Mayo Livestream
May 27, 2021 - Santa Cruz, CA - Dream Inn
May 28, 2021 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa
May 29, 2021 - Big Sur, CA - Loma Vista Gardens
June 24, 2021 -Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music Series
August 5, 2021 - Evanston, IL - Canal Shores Golf Course
August 15, 2021 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center
August 21, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek @
August 24, 2021 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre +
August 26, 2021 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage at Bayside +
August 27, 2021 - Doswell, VA - Meadow Event Park +
August 30, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium +
September 3, 2021 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station +
September 4, 2021 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre +
September 9, 2021 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center For The Arts
September 18, 2021 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
September 19, 2021 - Westhampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
September 22, 2021 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe
September 23, 2021 - South Orange, NJ - South Orange Performing Arts Center
September 24, 2021 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
September 25, 2021 - State College, PA - State Theatre
September 26, 2021 - Albany, NY - The Egg
October 1, 2021 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
October 2, 2021 - Bisbee, AZ - Historic Warren Ballpark
October 8, 2021 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre
October 9, 2021 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records
October 21, 2021 - Austin, TX - Antone's
October 22, 2021 - Austin, TX - Antone's
October 23, 2021 - Goliad, TX - Schroeder Hall
October 24, 2021 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn
November 2, 2021 - Millvale, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre
November 3, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club
November 4, 2021 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
November 5, 2021 - Grand Rapids, MI - Listening Room
November 6, 2021 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
November 13, 2021 - Tacoma, WA - The Spanish Ballroom @ McMenamin's Elk's Temple
November 14, 2021 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
December 19, 2021 - New York, NY - City Winery
December 20, 2021 - New York, NY - City Winery
December 21, 2021 - New York, NY - City Winery
January 13, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii
January 14, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii
March 3, 2022 - Raton, NM - Shuler Theater
March 4, 2022 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
March 5, 2022 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion
March 7, 2022 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
March 23, 2022 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center
March 26, 2022 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center For The Arts
March 31, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
April 1, 2022 - Brugge, Belgium - Stadsschouwburg Brugge
April 2, 2022 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot
April 3, 2022 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
June 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater *
June 25, 2022 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center *
June 28, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - The Amphitheater at White River State Park *
July 1, 2022 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center*
July 2, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
July 3, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center *
July 6, 2022 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl *
July 8, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center of Performing Arts *
July 9, 2022 - Burlington, VT - Midway Lawn *
July 10, 2022 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival *
July 12, 2022 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark *
July 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *
July 16, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *
July 19, 2022 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *
July 21, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park *
July 23, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion *
July 24, 2022 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights *
July 26, 2022 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park *
July 29, 2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
July 30, 2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
@ w/ The Mavericks
+ w/ Steve Earle & The Dukes
* w/ Tedeschi Trucks Band