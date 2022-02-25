Lost Alan Vega single out today; new Suicide retrospective out in March

The Vega Vault series, which is excavating the archives of unreleased recordings by the late Alan Vega of Suicide, has just released a new 12" single with two tracks. The anthemic "Invasion" was recorded during the 2012-2015 sessions for posthumous album IT, while the creepy "Murder One" dates back to the late '90s. It's out today via Sacred Bones, and you can stream it below.

In other news, there's a new double album Suicide retrospective, titled Surrender, that will be out March 25 via Mute. It was compiled by Martin Rev, Liz Lamere (Alan Vega’s collaborator and wife) and Henry Rollins, who also wrote the liner notes. In addition to classics like "Dream Baby Dream," "Cheree," "Rocket USA," "Surrender" and "Why Be Blue?," there are also two never-before-released tracks: "Girl (Unreleased Version)" and "Frankie Teardrop (First Version)." You can watch a new video for "Frankie Teardrop (First Version)," made by filmmaker and former Jesus & Mary Chain bassist Douglas Hart, below.

All tracks have been remastered for this release, and Surrender comes on blood red double vinyl with an embossed, mirror-boarded gatefold sleeve. You can preorder it now and check out the artwork, packaging and tracklist below:

attachment-suicide-surrender-vinyl loading...

SUICIDE - SURRENDER VINYL TRACKLIST:

A1. Dominic Christ (2022 – Remaster)

A2. Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne ​(2022 – Remaster)

A3. Harlem (2022 – Remaster)

A4. Rocket USA (2022 – Remaster)

B1. Cheree (2022 – Remaster)

B2. Dream Baby Dream (2022 – Remaster)

B3. Touch Me (2022 – Remaster)

B4. Ghost Rider (2022 – Remaster)

B5. Mr. Ray (2022 – Remaster)​​

C1. Surrender (2022 – Remaster)

C2. Why Be Blue? (2022 – Remaster)

C3. Wrong Decisions (2022 – Remaster)

C4. Dachau, Disney, Disco (2022 – Remaster)​​

D1. Radiation (2022 – Remaster)

D2. Girl (Unreleased Version) (2022 – Remaster)^

D3. Frankie Teardrop (First Version) (2022 – Remaster)*