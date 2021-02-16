Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) announce debut LP (stream “Menneskekollektivet”)

Lost Girls, the project of Jenny Hval and her longtime collaborator, multi-instrumentalist Håvard Volden, released their debut EP, Feelings, in 2018, and now they've announced their debut full-length. Menneskekollektivet, which means "human collective," is due out March 26 via Smalltown Supersound, and it was built largely on improvisation. "We both record before we know what we’re actually doing," Jenny says.

They've shared the title track, which explores different textures over its twelve minutes, while Jenny's vocals range from speaking to singing over the duration. "The song started out with some synth chords Håvard played,” Jenny says. "I felt they sounded like the beginning of the world, or a world, so I wanted to improvise words to them that somehow expressed a beginning of a world. They don’t make sense like a written lyric should, but they are trying to make sense of something, a moment, a slow transition. On this track, the voice, and the music too, slowly makes its way from alone to together." Stream it below.

LOST GIRLS - MENNESKEKOLLEKTIVET TRACKLISTING

Menneskekollektivet

Losing Something

Carried by Invisible Bodies

Love, Lovers

Real Life