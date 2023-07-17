Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) share new single “Ruins,” touring this fall

Lost Girls, the duo of Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden, are back with their first new music since their excellent 2021 debut. "Ruins" is dark and driving dreampop, led by an insistent beat and fuzzy bass.

“Håvard sent me this long, wonderful and kaleidoscopic bass line on top of a drum machine track that I had no clue what to do with," Hval says. "It felt too difficult to try to learn or tame it. I started improvising with it and moving parts around a bit, and the song began to feel like getting lost in a city at night, or a cemetery, walking around in circles, perhaps running, perhaps hiding. After improvising for a bit I realized that I was singing about this kind of pattern of movement, but as a band practice in the 90s, back when I first started playing with other people. If ‘Ruins’ is ‘about’ anything, it's about a practice of discovery, being young and lost and feeling as if you are close to something ancient and magical.”

Listen to "Ruins" below.

No word on whether "Ruins" is part of an album, but Lost Girls will be touring this fall. Most of the dates are in Europe, but they'll play Brooklyn's National Sawdust on September 26. and tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Lost Girls - 2023 Tour Dates

Tue. Sep. 26 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

Sun. Nov. 5 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain *

Tue. Nov. 7 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios

Sat. Nov. 11 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

* w/ Decisive Pink