Lost Horizons (Cocteau Twins/Dif Juz) share new single ft Penelope Isles’ Lily Wolter

Pre-order the special Deluxe Edition of Lost Horizons' 'In Quiet Moments,' which is pressed on colored vinyl and comes with a signed postcard, from the BrooklynVegan Store.

Former Cocteau Twins bassist Simon Raymonde and Richie Thomas of Dif Juz are gearing up to release their second Lost Horizons album, In Quiet Moments, on February 26 via Bella Union. It's a double and features a host of guest vocalists, including Lily Wolter of Penelope Isles on "Heart of a Hummingbird." One of the album's standouts, it's a terrific melding of Penelope Isles' shoegazy pop and Lost Horizons' cinematic scope.

“They were the first people I asked," says Simon of Lily and her brother and Penelope Isles bandmate, Jack Wolter, who also appears on the album. "Lily is a brilliant songwriter and I knew she would be a perfect collaborator for us! She seemed to have her ideas done so quickly after I sent her the music, and Jack recorded her soon after in our studio in Brighton, and I clearly remember opening the email when they sent the track to me, I literally blasted it in my studio so loud about 25 times and was in tears hearing what she'd done. I am very excited by what I am hearing of her KookieLou solo project. After I had written and recorded the basic tune with all the keys, basses and Richie had added the live drums, Paul Gregory (Lanterns On The Lake) added the glorious spacey guitars that take the track to its crescendo.”

You can watch the video, which features Lily on the beaches of Brighton, below. The album also features collaborations with John Grant, Porridge Radio, former Midlake frontman Tim Smith, Marissa Nadler, Ural Thomas, The Innocence Mission's Karen Peris, and more. You can stream a few other songs from the album below as well.

The deluxe edition of In Quiet Moments comes on ocean blue and green vinyl, with a wide-spined sleeve on uncoated/reverse board and is housed in a cool PVC outer sleeve with printed text. We've got a special edition in our store with a signed art print postcard. Pre-order it now.