Lost Horizons (Cocteau Twins/Dif Juz) share Porridge Radio collab, “One For Regret”

Lost Horizons, the duo of '80s 4AD Records vets Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) and Richie Thomas (Dif Juz), release their new album In Quiet Moments, in February via Raymonde's label, Bella Union. The record features an impressive lineup of guest vocalists and collaborators, including John Grant, Marissa Nadler, Ural Thomas, Tim Smith of Midlake, Kerin Peris of Innocence Mission, and more.

They've just shared "One For Regret" which features Brighton, UK band Porridge Radio. The track nicely mixes Lost Horizon's cinematic arrangements with Porridge Radio's dark, post-punk influences with an intense vocal performance from Dana Margolin.

"I was clearing out my cupboards earlier this year and found the old drum machine and pedals I used in some of my early Cocteau Twins days and dusted them down and started messing about with them," says Simon of the track's origins. "The sonics that came out of my improvisation felt like they represented both elements of my past and my future. I’d wanted to work with Dana since I heard Porridge Radio a few years ago and we met at The Great Escape here in Brighton and I thought she might like the vibe of this piece. Once Richie added real drums to it, it felt dark and exciting and Dana really got inside the skin of it all and captured those feelings I had with her intensity and words." Dana adds, "Last year I got an email from Simon asking if I wanted to write a vocal part for a song he’d written for the next Lost Horizons album," says Dana. "I’d never written like this before and it was really fun to be a part of." You can watch the video below.

Porridge Radio released their fantastic second album, Every Bad, back in March and it's just been given the special edition treatment as a double LP, with the second disc containing five demos, b-sides and remixes. You can order that here. The band also recently shared their cover of Leonard Cohen's "Who by Fire" which was recorded live at St Giles’ Camberwell.

