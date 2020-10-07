Lost Horizons (ex Cocteau Twins) prep guest-filled new LP, share John Grant collab

Lost Horizons, the duo of '80s 4AD vets Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) and Richie Thomas (Dif Juz), have announced new double album, Quiet Moments, which will be out February 26 via Raymonde's Bella Union Records. Guest vocalists on the album Porridge Radio, Marissa Nadler, Penelope Isles, Ural Thomas, Tim Smith of Midlake, Kerin Peris of Innocence Mission, C Duncan, Ren Harvieu, and more.

The album features recent singles "I Woke Up With An Open Heart", featuring The Hempolics, and the new single is "Cordelia," which features John Grant. "I really loved doing this track with Simon," says Grant. "I'd had the idea for this song for a long time and when he sent me the instrumental, I immediately thought: ‘CORDELIA’ - so happy to have found such a beautiful home for this track!"

Raymonde, meanwhile, goes into more detail about its origins:

This was one of the last tracks recorded for the album, though it came from the ashes of one the first improv sessions Richie (Thomas) and I had. Listening back to what we started with, I jettisoned the drums and most of the guitars but salvaged a small part of it and turned it into something brand new. Then I had the amazing David Rothon -who I had seen play live with Marissa Nadler a few nights before - and long-time collaborator Fiona Brice add pedal steel and strings respectively. Sitting quietly in the studio with our spacey slice of instrumental swirl, I closed my eyes to imagine a voice. While much of his recent work involves synths and crunchy beats, how he magnificently handles cinematic melancholy in his own work, and specifically in the Scott Walker Prom for the BBC, I knew my dear friend John Grant would nail this. I hoped he might enjoy the freedom of creating some melodic magic alongside elegant emotional lyrics. I sent him the piece, aware that he is always so incredibly busy, and tried to keep my expectations low, in case he had to turn it down, but to my utter and continuing delight he said yes and I’ll have to admit to shedding a tear or two when he sent me back the completed vocal a few weeks later.

Check out "Cordelia" -- along with the previous single, album art and tracklist -- below.

Simon recently talked to us about the making of Cocteau Twins' Heaven or Las Vegas, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, while Richie's old band Dif Juz featured on our list of great, non-Cocteau songs that Liz Fraser sang on.

Quiet Moments tracklist

Part 1:

1. Halcyon - Lost Horizons feat. Penelope Isles

2. I Woke Up With An Open Heart - Lost Horizons. feat. The Hempolics

3. Grey Tower - Lost Horizons feat. Tim Smith

4. Linger - Lost Horizons feat. Gemma Dunleavy

5. One For Regret - Lost Horizons feat. Porridge Radio

6. Every Beat That Passed - Lost Horizons feat. Kavi Kwai

7. Nobody Knows My Name - Lost Horizons feat. Cameron Neal

8. Cordelia - Lost Horizons feat. John Grant

Part 2:

9. In Quiet Moments - Lost Horizons feat. Ural Thomas

10. Circle - Lost Horizons feat. C Duncan

11. Unravelling In Slow Motion - Lost Horizons feat. Ren Harvieu

12. Blue Soul - Lost Horizons feat. Laura Groves

13. Flutter - Lost Horizons feat. Rosie Blair

14. Marie - Lost Horizons feat. Marissa Nadler

15. Heart Of A Hummingbird - Lost Horizons feat. KookieLou

16. This Is The Weather - Lost Horizons feat. Karen Peris

