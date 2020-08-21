Lost In Society release Clash covers EP for Joe Strummer’s birthday (listen)

The Clash's Joe Strummer would've turned 68 today (8/21), and a few things are going down in celebration of his life. There's a star-studded tribute livestream happening, and Asbury Park punk band Lost In Society have released a three-song Clash covers EP called Casbah Club. They do The Clash's cover of The Equals' "Police On My Back," their '80s hit "Rock the Casbah," and London Calling deep cut "Death or Glory." They stay pretty faithful to The Clash's versions, but add in just a little more of a modern punk twist, and the whole EP is pretty cool. Stream it below.

