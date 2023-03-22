Lost Weekend 2023 day 1 pics: Indigo De Souza, Blondshell, Militarie Gun, Model/Actriz & more

SXSW 2023 is a wrap. Once again, BrooklynVegan teamed with Resound for our Lost Weekend day parties, which went down Wednesday (3/15) at Mohawk and Thursday (3/16) at Empire, with help from our friends at M For Montreal and Cloud Water (who supplied attendees with free non-alcoholic drinks). Photos from day one are in this post.

On the outside stage, the day kicked off on a very energetic note with Montreal's dancey Choses Sauvages getting people moving and the bright and early hour of 12 PM. They were followed by NYC's rising industrial noisemakers Model/Actriz, who delivered on the hype of their debut album Dogsbody with a great set that saw singer Cole Haden hanging off the balcony, then it was Algiers showing off songs from their great new album Shook, the reunited be your own PET proving that they're back with a vengeance, a rowdy set from the very promising post-hardcore band Militarie Gun, a super-tight set from indie rock newcomers Blondshell, and finally the brilliant Indigo De Souza wrapping things up with a packed headlining set (the first of a bunch at SXSW this year).

Inside, Icelandic folk singer Arny Margret opened with a gorgeous solo set, Miss Grit showed off their shreddy art pop, Bibi Club treated the crowd to their "living room party music," Atlanta punks Upchuck delivered a set of in-your-face ragers that included the drummer taking over vocals for 2 songs while the singer helped get a mosh pit going, Swedish newcomers Girl Scout introduced the US to their catchy indie pop, Sweet Pill blessed us with Midwest-style emo, and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs wrapped things up with a set of British humor and loud, riffy stoner metal.

Read 23 great sets we saw at SXSW 2023 for more. Stay tuned for pics from Empire and check out more pics from Mohawk (by Dominick Martinez, Ian Clennan and Joseph Guillen) below...