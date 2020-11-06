Lou Barlow covers ‘Paw Patrol’ theme, adds his own lyrics (watch)

Back in May, Lou Barlow did a covers edition of his semi-regular livestream performance series, covering songs by Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Tom Petty, Journey, Merle Haggard, La Roux, and more. He also took on the theme songs of a few kids' shows his youngest daughter is a fan of, including Doc McStuffins, Top Wing, and Paw Patrol. He's since returned to the Paw Patrol theme with a very funny new video that should resonate with all the parents in the house. Joined by that daughter and his wife Adelle, he adds an extra verse at the end about Paw Patrol toys being "the new thing that you gotta buy your children, plastic shit that promises a merciful distraction" while shopping at Target. Watch the video below.

"I sing and play the theme then add my own lyrics (warning, there's one swear word!)," Lou writes. "If you're interested in owning this as a 7" vinyl e.p. order soon! to become a member of my subscriber club and to receive stuff in the mail there’s a link in my profile ...otherwise this song and 140+ others (including my new LP) will be available digitally thru December .. my youngest child, Izzy, inspired this video, my wife Adelle @adellelouise and I collaborated on it.. hope you like it."

You can subscribe to Lou's "Artist Enabler" club through Joyful Noise Recordings, and there are digital only and digital and physical media options, both of which include "Exclusive unreleased Lou Barlow music delivered to your inbox."

More about the club:

Each month you'll receive a message from Lou, along with links to stream & download exclusive tracks in high-quality MP3, WAV, and AIFF. For this Club, Lou has lined up some incredibly cool stuff, like super rare 4-track recordings from the vaults, demos and rarities featuring Dale Crover, along with a bevy of brand new songs recorded exclusively for the Club.

The digital and physical media version includes: