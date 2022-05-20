Lou Barlow debuts new project with two-song single (listen)

Lou Barlow has been very busy lately. He put out his new solo album Reason to Live last year, released the first new Folk Implosion EP in two decades last month, and is always busy with Dinosaur Jr too. Now he's got yet another new project, Lou Barlow and Company, which is a collaboration between Lou and the members of Western Mass band Eat Fire Spring. Their first release is the two-song single "Only Fading" b/w "Sacrifice," two shambolic indie rock songs that sound like classic Lou Barlow. It's out now via Joyful Noise. Listen below.