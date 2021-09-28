Lou Barlow starts “Septober’ solo tour tonight

While Dinosaur Jr postponed the first leg of their North American tour due to Covid, Lou Barlow will be heading out on a "Septober" tour starting tonight where he'll play backyards and other outdoor spaces. Tonight's show is in Ithaca, NY and the tour also includes stops in Buffalo, Cleveland, Morgantown (WV), Knoxville, Columbia, Durham, DC, Cedar Grove, NJ and more. Check out all dates below, get tickets here.

Lou released a new solo album, Reason to Live, in May, and he and Jonathan Davis are working on new Folk Implosion music. Dinosaur Jr's tour now starts in November.

There's also a new Dinosaur Jr documentary.