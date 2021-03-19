Lou Barlow covers The Cranberries, Fontaines D.C. & more on St Patrick’s Day EP

Thursday was St. Patrick's Day and to celebrate Sebadoh and Dinosaur Jr's Lou Barlow released the "Lou Barlow and Family St. Patrick's Day Special" on Instagram TV where he and his wife, Adele, talk "about Irish Spring, Lucky Charms and -real- Irish stuff like St. Patrick, Guinness and Thin Lizzy." Lou also plays a few songs by Irish artists, like Stiff Little Fingers ("Suspect Device"), Fontaines D.C. ("A Hero's Death"), and a medley featuring The Cranberries' "Dreams," Thin Lizzy's "The Boy's Are Back in Town," and U2's "I Will Follow."

Along with the streaming special, Lou also released "Suspect Device," "A Hero's Death" and the medley as an EP, with a cover of Snow Patrol's "Run" thrown in as bonus track. Listen to the EP and watch the "Lou Barlow and Family St. Patrick's Day Special" below.

Lou and the rest of Dinosaur Jr will release new album Sweep it Into Space in April.