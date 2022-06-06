Lou Reed Archive Series announced; earliest demos released on new LP ‘Words & Music, May 1965′

Reissue label Light in the Attic has announced the Lou Reed Archive Series, which will feature albums of previously unreleased recordings by the late Velvet Underground co-founder. The first of those is titled Words & Music, May 1965, and will be out August 26 via the label. The recordings were made with help of his soon-to-be VU bandmate John Cale, and Lou mailed the tapes to himself as a form of copyright. This was the package, that remained unopened until very recently:

lou-reed-words-music-package 1965 loading...

Words & Music features what are believed to be the earliest-known recordings of “Heroin,” “I’m Waiting for the Man,” and “Pale Blue Eyes,” which would become Velvet Underground classics. The album was produced by Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Hal Willner, and Matt Sullivan, and was remastered from those original tapes. There are also new liner notes by music writer Greil Marcus, and archival notes from Don Fleming and Jason Stern.

You can listen to "I’m Waiting for the Man" from Words & Music below.

Words & Music, May 1965 is available in a variety of formats and editions, including 2-LP + 7", CD Deluxe Edition, cassettes, and even an 8-Track. Check out the tracklistings below.

lou-reed words and music loading...

attachment-word-music-deluxe loading...

Words & Music, May 1965 (2xLP + 7-inch + CD Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

- 2xLP -

1. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Demo)

2. Men of Good Fortune (May 1965 Demo) *

3. Heroin (May 1965 Demo)

4. Too Late (May 1965 Demo) *

5. Buttercup Song (May 1965 Demo)

6. Walk Alone (May 1965 Demo)

7. Buzz Buzz Buzz (May 1965 Demo)

8. Pale Blue Eyes (May 1965 Demo)

9. Stockpile (May 1965 Demo) *

10. Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams (May 1965 Demo)

11. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Alternate Version)

- 7-inch -

1. Gee Whiz - (1958 Rehearsal) *

2. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down (1963/64 Home Recording)

3. Michael, Row The Boat Ashore (1963/64 Home Recording)

4. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Partial) (1963/64 Home Recording)

5. W & X, Y, Z Blues (1963/64 Home Recording) *

6. Lou’s 12-Bar Instrumental (1963/64 Home Recording) *

* Previously unheard composition