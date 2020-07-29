Lou Reed’s ‘New York’ getting a deluxe LP/CD reissue with 26 unreleased tracks

Lou Reed's great 1989 album New York is getting a deluxe combination LP/CD reissue due September 25 via Rhino. The album, which included the hit "Dirty Boulevard," has been newly remastered and for the first time is being released as a double-LP set -- the original released squashed all 56 minutes onto a single album. You also get New York on CD, plus two discs worth of bonus material, as well as a live DVD.

The first bonus disc is New York live, with recordings of every song on the album captured at various shows around the world, including London, DC, Copenhagen, Baltimore, and Richmond, VA. (You might think NYC as well, but no.) The second bonus disc are alternate versions of the album's tracks, including single mixes, rough mixes, work mixes and acoustic versions, plus live recordings of "Sweet Jane" and "Walk on the Wild Side."

The live DVD is of Lou's 1989 show at Montreal's Theatre St. Denis that was originally released as “The New York Album” concert video. The deluxe edition also comes with a 12"x12" book with new liner notes by veteran rock writer David Fricke, as well as essays by archivist, noted producer and Gumball/Velvet Monkeys members Don Fleming.

You can preorder the deluxe edition of New York now. Check out the tracklist and listen to the original album, below.

