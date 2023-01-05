Lou Reed’s writing on Tai Chi & more compiled in new book with foreword by Laurie Anderson

In addition to his visionary music career, Lou Reed was an avid writer and poet, and an accomplished Tai Chi practitioner who studied with Masters Leung Shum and Ren GuangYi beginning in the 1980s. A new book, The Art of the Straight Line: My Tai Chi, will compile his writings on music, meditation, and martial arts. It comes with a foreword by Laurie Anderson, his partner. She also edited the book with Stephan Berwick, Bob Currie, and Scott Richman.

The Art of the Straight Line: My Tai Chi comes out March 14 via HarperOne (March 16 via Faber in the UK and Ireland), who describe the book as “unpublished writings on the technique, practice, and purpose of martial arts, as well as essays, observations, and riffs on meditation and life.” It includes conversations with fellow artists and tai chi devotees Iggy Pop, Tony Visconti, Julian Schnabel, and Hal Willner. Check out the cover art below.