Louder Than Life 2021 Lineup (Metallica, NIN, Korn, Judas Priest, Snoop Dogg, more)

Louisville, KY festival Louder Than Life was forced to cancel their 2020 edition due to COVID, but they're returning in 2021, on September 23-26 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, and they've announced their lineup. It's headlined by Korn on Thursday, Metallica on Friday and Sunday (back on the lineup for two nights after dropping off in 2020 before the fest was cancelled), and Nine Inch Nails on Saturday.

The lineup also features Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Knocked Loose, Helmet, Teenage Wrist, and more on Thursday; Jane's Addiction, Rise Against, Gojira, Fever 333, Turnstile, and more on Friday; Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Ghostemane, The Distillers, Code Orange, and more on Saturday; and Judas Priest, Pennywise, The Hu, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

Tickets are on sale now, and include single and multi-day passes, as well as VIP options.

Nine Inch Nails are also headlining Chicago's Riot Fest.