Louder Than Life 2022 lineup (Nine Inch Nails, Red Hot Chili Peppers, KISS, Slipknot, more)
Louisville, KY's Louder Than Life Festival has announced its 2022 edition, happening September 22 - September 25 at Highland Festival Grounds. Nine Inch Nails, who were scheduled to headline in 2021 but cancelled, will now headline this year instead on Thursday, and Slipknot headlines Friday, KISS on Saturday, and Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday.
The lineup also features Tenacious D, Evanescence, Yungblud, Ministry, Baroness, Spiritbox, Don Broco and more on Thursday; Lamb of God, Mastodon, Meshuggah, Clutch, Jinjer, GWAR, Helmet, Amigo the Devil, Vended and more on Friday; Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ghostemane, Jerry Cantrell, Dance Gavin Dance, Ill Niño and more on Saturday; and Alice in Chains, Incubus, Papa Roach, Bad Religion, Action Bronson, Anti-Flag, The Joy Foridable, Bayside, Radkey, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.
Tickets are on sale now, including single day, four-day, and VIP options.
LOUDER THAN LIFE 2022 LINEUP
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:
Nine Inch Nails
Bring Me The Horizon
Evanescence
Halestorm
Tenacious D
Yungblud
Highly Suspect
Ministry
Nothing More
Baroness
Spiritbox
Apocalyptica
Dorothy
Don Broco
New Years Day
Plush
Lilith Czar
Maggie Lindemann
Taipei Houston
The Dead Deads
Mothica
Superbloom
Eva Under Fire
Oxymorrons
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Slipknot
Shinedown
Lamb Of God
Mastodon
In This Moment
Meshuggah
Clutch
Jinjer
GWAR
In Flames
Helmet
POORSTACY
Crown The Empire
DED
All Good Things
Amigo The Devil
Vended
Mike's Dead
If I Die First
Orbit Culture
The Luka State
Ego Kill Talent
The Native Howl
Archetypes Collide
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
KISS
Rob Zombie
Alice Cooper
Chevelle
Ghostemane
Jerry Cantrell
Dance Gavin Dance
Theory of a Deadman
Body Count
Sevendust
Mammoth WVH
We Came As Romans
Airbourne
Cherry Bombs
Ill Niño
Tetrarch
Nita Strauss
Against The Current
Wargasm
Trash Boat
Shaman's Harves
Solence
Dropout Kings
Bloodywood
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Alice In Chains
Incubus
Papa Roach
The Pretty Reckless
Architects
Bad Religion
Action Bronson
The Struts
Jelly Roll
Dirty Honey
Anti-Flag
The Joy Formidable
Bayside
The Warning
Royal & The Serpent
carolesdaughter
Radkey
The Mysterines
Crown Lands
AEIR
The Alive
As You Were