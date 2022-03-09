Louder Than Life 2022 lineup (Nine Inch Nails, Red Hot Chili Peppers, KISS, Slipknot, more)

Louisville, KY's Louder Than Life Festival has announced its 2022 edition, happening September 22 - September 25 at Highland Festival Grounds. Nine Inch Nails, who were scheduled to headline in 2021 but cancelled, will now headline this year instead on Thursday, and Slipknot headlines Friday, KISS on Saturday, and Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday.

The lineup also features Tenacious D, Evanescence, Yungblud, Ministry, Baroness, Spiritbox, Don Broco and more on Thursday; Lamb of God, Mastodon, Meshuggah, Clutch, Jinjer, GWAR, Helmet, Amigo the Devil, Vended and more on Friday; Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ghostemane, Jerry Cantrell, Dance Gavin Dance, Ill Niño and more on Saturday; and Alice in Chains, Incubus, Papa Roach, Bad Religion, Action Bronson, Anti-Flag, The Joy Foridable, Bayside, Radkey, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

Tickets are on sale now, including single day, four-day, and VIP options.

LOUDER THAN LIFE 2022 LINEUP

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:

Nine Inch Nails

Bring Me The Horizon

Evanescence

Halestorm

Tenacious D

Yungblud

Highly Suspect

Ministry

Nothing More

Baroness

Spiritbox

Apocalyptica

Dorothy

Don Broco

New Years Day

Plush

Lilith Czar

Maggie Lindemann

Taipei Houston

The Dead Deads

Mothica

Superbloom

Eva Under Fire

Oxymorrons

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Slipknot

Shinedown

Lamb Of God

Mastodon

In This Moment

Meshuggah

Clutch

Jinjer

GWAR

In Flames

Helmet

POORSTACY

Crown The Empire

DED

All Good Things

Amigo The Devil

Vended

Mike's Dead

If I Die First

Orbit Culture

The Luka State

Ego Kill Talent

The Native Howl

Archetypes Collide

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

KISS

Rob Zombie

Alice Cooper

Chevelle

Ghostemane

Jerry Cantrell

Dance Gavin Dance

Theory of a Deadman

Body Count

Sevendust

Mammoth WVH

We Came As Romans

Airbourne

Cherry Bombs

Ill Niño

Tetrarch

Nita Strauss

Against The Current

Wargasm

Trash Boat

Shaman's Harves

Solence

Dropout Kings

Bloodywood

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Alice In Chains

Incubus

Papa Roach

The Pretty Reckless

Architects

Bad Religion

Action Bronson

The Struts

Jelly Roll

Dirty Honey

Anti-Flag

The Joy Formidable

Bayside

The Warning

Royal & The Serpent

carolesdaughter

Radkey

The Mysterines

Crown Lands

AEIR

The Alive

As You Were