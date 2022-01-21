Louie Anderson, RIP

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson has died following a battle with cancer. He was 68.

Anderson first gained popularity as a stand-up comic in the early '80s, and soon began getting film and TV roles, including Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Coming to America. He also created and starred in underrated '90s animated series Life With Louie, which was based in his own childhood, and hosted Family Feud from 1999 - 2002. His acting career was revitalized in the 2010s with Zach Galifianakis' FX series Baskets for which he won an Emmy in 2016. He also appeared in 2021's Coming to America sequel and had a recurring role on Search Party.

Rest in peace, Louie.