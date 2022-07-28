Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed at 24

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was shot and killed outside of his home at age 24. NBC News reports:

Another person police described as a close family member, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was wounded but was stable, police said.

Officers responded to the reports to a report of a shooting around 5:50 p.m. and found one victim critically injured, and that the second victim had been taken to a hospital, police said.

The department later identified JayDaYoungan as one of the shooting victims and said he died from his injuries.