Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed at 24
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was shot and killed outside of his home at age 24. NBC News reports:
Another person police described as a close family member, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was wounded but was stable, police said.
Officers responded to the reports to a report of a shooting around 5:50 p.m. and found one victim critically injured, and that the second victim had been taken to a hospital, police said.
The department later identified JayDaYoungan as one of the shooting victims and said he died from his injuries.
JayDaYoungan signed to Atlantic in 2019 and has collaborated with Latto, DeJ Loaf, Moneybagg Yo, Kevin Gates, YFN Lucci, Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk, Yungeen Ace, and others. He also faced many legal troubles during his life, including being charged with assaulting a pregnant woman and drug possession, and being arrested on charges of accessory to second-degree murder.