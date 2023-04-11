Love and Rockets add lots more North American tour dates, including NYC

Love and Rockets have announced more North American reunion dates, adding shows in the Midwest, Southwest and East Coast, making for their most extensive tour since 1999. New stops include Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, DC, Austin and more. The tour kicks off Pasadena, CA's Cruel World Festival, and dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is Kings Theatre on June 9 and tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.

Love and Rockets are also in the midst of reissuing their first six albums, and 1988's Earth & Sun & Moon and 1989's self-titled (featuring "So Alive") will be out April 28. You can preorder them in the BV shop.

Love and Rockets - 2023 Tour Dates

May 20 Los Angeles, CA Cruel World

May 21 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

May 24 Salt Lake City, UT Sandy Amphitheater

May 26 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

May 27 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

May 28 Seattle, WA Moore Theater

June 5 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

June 6 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

June 7 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Hall

June 9 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theater

June 10 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore

June 11 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore

June 13 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

June 15 Dallas, TX Factory in Deep Ellum

June 16 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

June 17 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port