Love and Rockets are teasing something, say “stay tuned for some exciting news”

Love and Rockets are teasing something. The '80s/'90s alt-rock greats made up of Bauhaus' Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins haven't played together as L&R since 2009, but perhaps the Bauhaus reunion -- which was put on hold last year as Peter Murphy entered "a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being" -- mended some fences. Slicing Up Eyeballs notes that the band just relaunched their Instagram, and the only post so far is a classic press photo with the caption "Stay tuned for some exciting news."

Some of that exciting news may be related to Beggars Arkive reissuing their catalog. Their first two albums, 1985's Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven and 1986's Express, were just reissued on vinyl this month with the rest of the albums following suit later this year along with "two more releases." But let's hope a tour is in the works as well.

You can pick up the vinyl reissues of Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven and Express in the BV shop, and you can watch a few of Love and Rockets' videos, including their 1989 hit "So Alive," below.