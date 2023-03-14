Love and Rockets announce US tour dates around Cruel World Festival

Love and Rockets are reforming to play the 2023 Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, CA and have announced a US tour after. So far it's just West Coast shows, playing Salt Lake City, Portland and Seattle. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time.

Fingers crossed for more dates...including East Coast. Stay tuned. All dates are listed below.

Love and Rockets are in the midst of a vinyl reissue campaign, having recently release new pressings of 1988's Earth, Sun and Moon, and 1989's self-titled (which contains their hit "So Alive"). Pick those us and more in the BV shop.

Love and Rockets - 2023 Tour Dates

May 20 Los Angeles, CA Cruel World

May 21 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

May 24 Salt Lake City, UT Sandy Amphitheater

May 26 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

May 28 Seattle, WA Moore Theater