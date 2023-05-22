Love & Rockets played Oakland (video, setlist), add 2nd L.A. show ++ Cruel World pics
Following their appearance at Cruel World fest on Saturday, Love and Rockets continued their first tour in 15 years at Oakland's Fox Theatre on Sunday. The setlist was nearly double that of Cruel World, with the band playing "My Dark Twin" for the first time ever, plus "Holiday on the Moon," "Love Me," "Deep Deep Down," "Sweet F.A.," "The Light" and more in addition to singles "So Alive," No Big Deal," "Kundalini Express," "No New Tale to Tell," their cover of "Ball of Confusion," and more.
As guitarist Daniel Ash told us, Love and Rockets have pretty cool visuals for this tour as well. You can can watch fan-shot video of most of their Oakland show, and check out the setlist, below.
Also below: photos by The Tinfoil Biter from Love and Rockets' Cruel World set.
In other news, the band have added a second L.A. show to the end of their tour on June 19 at Ace Theater. The tour hits NYC before that at Kings Theatre on June 9. All dates are listed below.
SETLIST: Love and Rockets @ Fox Theatre, Oakland 5/21/2023
I Feel Speed
No Big Deal
Kundalini Express
The Dog-End of a Day Gone By
Judgement Day
Haunted When the Minutes Drag
An American Dream
No New Tale to Tell
So Alive
Deep Deep Down
My Dark Twin (First time performed live)
The Light
Mirror People
Yin and Yang (The Flowerpot Man)
Encore:
Holiday on the Moon
Love Me
Ball of Confusion
Encore 2:
Sweet F.A.
LOVE AND ROCKETS @ CRUEL WORLD FESTIVAL 5/20/2023
May 24 Salt Lake City, UT Sandy Amphitheater
May 26 Portland, OR Roseland Theater - SOLD OUT
May 27 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
May 28 Seattle, WA Moore Theater
June 5 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre
June 6 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
June 7 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Hall
June 9 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theater
June 10 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore
June 11 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore
June 13 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy
June 15 Dallas, TX Factory in Deep Ellum
June 16 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
June 17 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port
June 19 Los Angeles, CA Ace Theater
June 20 Los Angeles, CA Ace Theater