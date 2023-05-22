Love & Rockets played Oakland (video, setlist), add 2nd L.A. show ++ Cruel World pics

Following their appearance at Cruel World fest on Saturday, Love and Rockets continued their first tour in 15 years at Oakland's Fox Theatre on Sunday. The setlist was nearly double that of Cruel World, with the band playing "My Dark Twin" for the first time ever, plus "Holiday on the Moon," "Love Me," "Deep Deep Down," "Sweet F.A.," "The Light" and more in addition to singles "So Alive," No Big Deal," "Kundalini Express," "No New Tale to Tell," their cover of "Ball of Confusion," and more.

As guitarist Daniel Ash told us, Love and Rockets have pretty cool visuals for this tour as well. You can can watch fan-shot video of most of their Oakland show, and check out the setlist, below.

Also below: photos by The Tinfoil Biter from Love and Rockets' Cruel World set.

In other news, the band have added a second L.A. show to the end of their tour on June 19 at Ace Theater. The tour hits NYC before that at Kings Theatre on June 9. All dates are listed below.

Check out more photos from Cruel World here.

Read our interview with Daniel Ash about Love and Rockets' reunion tour.

SETLIST: Love and Rockets @ Fox Theatre, Oakland 5/21/2023

I Feel Speed

No Big Deal

Kundalini Express

The Dog-End of a Day Gone By

Judgement Day

Haunted When the Minutes Drag

An American Dream

No New Tale to Tell

So Alive

Deep Deep Down

My Dark Twin (First time performed live)

The Light

Mirror People

Yin and Yang (The Flowerpot Man)

Encore:

Holiday on the Moon

Love Me

Ball of Confusion

Encore 2:

Sweet F.A.

LOVE AND ROCKETS @ CRUEL WORLD FESTIVAL 5/20/2023

May 24 Salt Lake City, UT Sandy Amphitheater

May 26 Portland, OR Roseland Theater - SOLD OUT

May 27 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

May 28 Seattle, WA Moore Theater

June 5 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

June 6 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

June 7 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Hall

June 9 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theater

June 10 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore

June 11 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore

June 13 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

June 15 Dallas, TX Factory in Deep Ellum

June 16 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

June 17 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

June 19 Los Angeles, CA Ace Theater

June 20 Los Angeles, CA Ace Theater